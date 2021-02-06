Owensboro Catholic’s girls had to get through some rough spots Friday night, but it did enough in the third and fourth quarters to subdue Owensboro 51-34 at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Aces went to 7-2 and won their first 9th District game of the season.
Maddie Hayden scored 14 points to lead the Lady Aces. Hayden was active in the fourth quarter with seven points.
Catholic needed a big third quarter after OHS had gone on a 10-0 run at the end of the second quarter to trail Catholic 19-18 at halftime.
Ally Maggard scored inside, then Hayden had a drive and she hit 1-of-2 free throws to push Catholic in front 24-20.
Kaylyn Sowders scored on a follow for OHS, cutting that lead to 24-22. Catholic then scored seven straight on a drive by Camille Conkright, a basket by Kinsley Goetz, and a Lexie Keelin 3-pointer to go up 31-22.
Catholic maintained a 10-point lead for most of the rest of the game.
Catherine Head scored 10 points for Catholic.
The Lady Aces are still trying to get a full group practicing together.
“We’ve got to get back to the basics, we have to get back after it,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “All we did was go over plays yesterday.”
Catholic went through stretches where it created turnovers and got some baskets that way, but it also had a tough time connecting from distance.
Catholic went 1-of-8 from 3 in the third quarter, but it made all three 3s it took in the fourth quarter.
“We’re young,” Robertson said. “We allow our shooting to dictate our defense instead of our defense to dictate our shooting. Once we get that switched we’ll be alright.
“This group has always been able to get out and run, get turnovers, and score with ease. Now they’re up to big girl ball and it’s not as easy as it was. That game was very physical, that’s fine.”
Catholic was 19-of-52 from the floor for 36.5%. It was 8-of-18 from the free-throw line.
“We started fairly well in the first quarter, we weren’t hitting shots but I feel like if we can get out in transition we can get easy buckets and we can make things happen,” Robertson said. “We’ve got a lot of shooters, but we were not connecting. If you’re worrying about making it, it’s probably not good, you’ve got to play through those things.”
Owensboro was led by Brooklyn Williams, who had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Lyric Lawrence scored 10 points for the Lady Devils. A’Lyrica Hughes had nine points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots, and three steals.
“With Brooklyn, a point of emphasis was making sure they jumped to the ball,” OHS coach Jansen Locher said. “I was proud of her, not only for what she did defensively but getting some put-backs.”
OHS fell to 4-7. It was 15-of-44 from the floor for 34%. Turnovers were a problem for OHS, which committed 21 against Catholic’s pressure.
OHS controlled the glass, 29-19.
“At times when we took care of the ball good things happened,” Locher said. “We saw some good things, we’re just going to have to continue to build, handle that pressure a little better.
“I was proud of the effort, especially in the first half, the second quarter, when we kind of went on that little run to keep it close.”
OWENSBORO 6-12-6-10 — 34
OWENSBORO CATH. 12-7-12-20 — 51
Owensboro (34) — Williams 11, Lawrence 10, Aly Hughes 9, Saunders 2, Pappas 2.
Owensboro Catholic (51) — Hayden 14, Head 10, Conkright 8, Maggard 7, Lau Keelin 5, Lex Keelin 3, Goetz 2, Johnson 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.