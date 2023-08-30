Owensboro Catholic had a lot of chances in its girls’ soccer game with Apollo on Tuesday at Independence Field.
The Lady Aces were able to cash in four times with some often relentless offensive pressure for a 4-0 win to push its record to 7-1 this season. Catholic is 4-0 in the 9th District.
Freshman Allie Marston had two goals, including a long-range laser in the 78th minute from roughly 30 yards out.
“I’ve got to say, that’s kind of luck,” Marston said of the long goal. “E (Elizabeth Hayden) made a good ball to me. We moved the ball well and made the good runs. We’re getting better working as a team.”
Apollo coach Zach Akin was impressed with Catholic’s last score.
“The fourth goal is one you just kind of tip your hat on, it was a good strike,” Akin said.
Marston scored her first goal in the 13th minute when she was in the box and got a good feed from Mallary Bailey to give Catholic a 2-0 lead. Bailey had two assists. Marston also had an assist.
Ginny Young, who was very active on the offensive end all night, scored the opening goal in the third minute. Aubrey Randolph also scored on a strong shot in the 18-yard box for a 3-0 lead in the 48th minute.
Catholic took 25 shots. Keeper Abby Payne recorded her fifth shutout of the year.
“I think we created all kinds of opportunities,” Catholic coach Andy Hines said. “The final product, they were really good at times, and we hit the ball to the near post instead of the back post. The finishing piece was not there, but we created those opportunities in front of the goal, we just didn’t put them away.
“A lot of the game was played on this part of the field, it was compact, it’s tight, it makes it really hard to break down (the defense) sometimes. I thought we did a good job of switching the ball quick, moving the ball. We changed some things up, moved Jahaira (Ward) and Aubrey, we’re versatile where we can play different positions.
“The end part of putting it in the goal wasn’t there, but we’ll take it, we’ll take that problem.”
Apollo gave up four goals, but keeper Ashton Leigh was pretty amazing with 17 saves.
“That was the best game she’s played,” Akin said. “Did she give up four, sure, but she was incredible tonight. That’s the best game she’s played, from shot stopping, she was decent with her feet. She’s going to beat herself up about a couple of them, but I told her to keep her head up, she kept us in the game.”
