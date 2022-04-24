Owensboro Catholic wants more players to touch the football on offense in the 2022 season.

But, what the Aces are concentrating on now in spring practice is getting stronger overall as a team.

“The main thing in spring ball is to get all of our young kids and everybody back in the weight room,” Catholic coach Jason Morris said. “That is a big thing for us.”

Catholic’s weight program was more voluntary from January until spring football started in April.

“This is the first time actually taken off the months of January and February as far as team weight lifting,” Morris said. “I have noticed a positive difference in coming back, the kids are excited to be coming back together. This is something I think we will do in the future. They knew we were all coming back together, it’s nice being back in the swing of things.”

Morris has changed his outlook on how much hitting and contact drills Catholic goes through in the spring as well.

“When I first started coaching, we were all about having the helmets and pads on, we played games,” Morris said. “The longer I do this the less important I think it is to do that kind of stuff. I’m not going to take a chance of losing a kid in April.”

Catholic was 7-6 last season, losing five straight to start the season before improving enough to go on a 7-game winning streak before falling in the third round of the Class 2-A playoffs at Lexington Christian, 49-21.

It will be looking to replace the production of quarterback Lincoln Clancy, who threw for 2,757 yards, 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions; and receiver Braden Mundy, a do-everything player who caught 76 passes for 1,376 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Aces lose a chunk of experience with some of the players who graduated at different spots on the field.

“I turn back to Elizabethtown game, we played without Braden and we pulled off that upset,” Morris said. “That win went a long way in giving us confidence rolling into this season Really the main thing is on offense we’ll be getting back to throwing routes, going through progressions, because we’re not trying to game plan around trying to get the ball to one stud athlete, and that was Braden.”

There will be competition at quarterback with Brady Atwell, Vince Carrico and Lucas Gorman going for the job. All three players are sophomores.

Catholic returns six offensive starters and eight defensive starters.

“We were pretty solid on defense when went through the 7-game winning streak, and that was led by some freshmen and sophomores, and some juniors who were getting their first varsity action,” Morris said. “We’ve been very blessed the last couple of years lots of skill players in our freshman and sophomore classes.”

An abundance of younger players who have been on the field a lot early in their careers should help the overall depth of the Aces.

“We’re real excited about what we have returning,” Morris said. “We have fought our way to winning seasons, and we’re excited about where we’re at right now.”