Having missed the entire 2020 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, a locked and loaded Owensboro Catholic High School baseball team has high hopes with regard to what it can accomplish on the diamond this spring.
“The last time we were on the field in 2019 these guys looked like little kids running around— they’ve filled out quite a bit since then,” Aces coach Derek Hibbs said, with a grin. “We didn’t get to play last year, so I know everyone’s looking forward to the season.
“Everyone has high expectations for my group and it’s a solid bunch. We have a lot of experienced players returning and we want to make the most of our opportunity to succeed at a high level.”
Two seasons ago, Owensboro Catholic went 23-15 got piping hot as the postseason arrived — winning the 9th District Tournament championship and finishing runner-up to Breckinridge County in the 3rd Region Tournament.
This year, Catholic enters the season ranked 7th in the state by Prep Baseball Report.
The Aces’ likely starting infield will feature senior Finley Munsey at third base, junior Luke Scales at shortstop, junior Luke Evans at second base, senior Hunter Small at first base, and junior Braden Mundy behind the plate.
Holding down the outfield posts will be junior John Michael Frey in left, junior Sam McFarland in center, and junior E Munsey in right.
Top backup roles will be manned by junior Alex Castlen (utility), sophomore Jamison Wall (P-utility), and junior J Crabtree (1B-DH).
Starters on the mound will include Small, Scales, McFarland, and Finley Munsey, with bullpen help coming from junior Hayden Ward and E Munsey.
“The good thing with this group is that they’ve all played together for a long time,” said Hibbs, who opened the opened the season with a 3-2 victory over visiting Breckinridge County on Monday. “I’m not worried about chemistry at all.
“I believe the strengths of our team will be the ability to throw strikes and make quality plays on defense — they’re aren’t too many holes in our defense.”
Hibbs also likes the versatility of the Aces’ offense.
“We should have a nice combination of power, contact hitting, and speed on the base paths,” Hibbs said. “Because of this, I think there are different ways we can score.”
Knowing the seasoned personnel he had coming back, Hibbs loaded up the Owensboro Catholic schedule.
“The schedule is tough — we have about 10 teams on our schedule that are ranked among the state’s top 25,” Hibbs said. “We’ll be playing top-flight competition all year long, so we need to be ready to play.
“The goal is to win or learn and get ready for the postseason, and beyond that we’re just very happy to be back on the field again playing baseball.”
