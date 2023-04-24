Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro High School will finish their 9th District softball game Wednesday that was stopped on March 27 after the outfield collision that knocked OHS outfielder Ashleigh Howard out for three weeks.

Both teams view the resumption of this game is important. Catholic survived 2-1 over Owensboro in a 9th District matchup last Wednesday at the Catholic field.

