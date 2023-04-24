Owensboro Catholic and Owensboro High School will finish their 9th District softball game Wednesday that was stopped on March 27 after the outfield collision that knocked OHS outfielder Ashleigh Howard out for three weeks.
Both teams view the resumption of this game is important. Catholic survived 2-1 over Owensboro in a 9th District matchup last Wednesday at the Catholic field.
In the March 27 game, Howard was knocked out initially and attended to for several minutes in the outfield before being taken off the field in an ambulance. Howard and a teammate collided with some force going for a fly ball, both players had called for the ball.
After Howard was taken off the field, coaches of both teams met with umpires and the decision was made to postpone the game at that point in the top of the fourth. OHS led 3-1 on a 3-run home run by Hessi Johnson.
Howard, who had a concussion, returned to the lineup last week and is batting .433 with 11 RBIs in 12 games total.
OHS had lost five straight games, including the defeat at Catholic and a 4-0 loss to Henderson County on Saturday at the Muhlenberg County Lady Mustang Stampede. OHS is 6-14 on the season, 0-3 in the district.
The Lady Devils did win two games there at the Stampede, beating Calloway County 12-10 and Lyon County 14-8.
K’Asia Palmer had a home run, going 3-for-3, and three RBIs against Calloway. Sophie Moorman had a double and three RBIs against Calloway. Addison Hill had a triple and two RBIs.
Kirsten Tindle collected four RBIs and was 3-for-3 with a double against Lyon County.
“I’m glad we got to play Catholic,” OHS coach Quincy Moorman said. “I was glad to get another tough game in before we opened at Muhlenberg for three games. Henderson was another top five team.”
Catholic is 9-6 on the season, including 2-1 in the district.
Phelps said Moorman made the right move when he pitched Kirsten Tindle against Catholic last Wednesday, considering Tindle throws good off-speed pitches and has a drop ball that kept the Lady Aces off balance for much of last week’s matchup. Palmer is also a primary pitcher for Owensboro.
“They had to have all the confidence in the world coming into this game, and us coming off that game with Daviess County, you don’t know how they’re going to respond,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said of OHS going into their matchup last week.
Catholic had lost to No. 4 DC 10-4 last Tuesday night before facing OHS.
Both OHS and Catholic will meet Daviess County again this week. Catholic had the weekend off because of prom, but it will be in the All ‘A’ Classic State Softball Tournament next weekend after this week’s regular season games.
“We know we have to keep our energy up in the next game with them, and we have to play Daviess County again next week,” Catholic’s Addison Tignor said after the win over OHS. “It gets us ready for next week, for us to have better pitch selection, tighter defense.”
