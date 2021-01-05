Gray Weaver and Brian Griffith combined for 47 points as Owensboro Catholic’s boys’ basketball team rolled over Evangel Christian 82-41 in their season opener on Monday night at the Sportscenter.
Evangel Christian was competitive for a quarter, but the Aces outscored the visitors 27-15 in the second period and 19-8 in the third to pull away.
Weaver led the defending 3rd Region champion Aces with 25 points and Griffith scored 22. Ji Webb added 13 points for Catholic (1-0), which hit 17-of-19 free throws.
Evangel Christian (0-1) got 13 points from Dawson Black and Ravon Marzette added 12.
EVANGEL CHRISTIAN10-15-8-8 — 41
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC14-27-19-22 — 82
Evangel Christian (41) — Black 13, Marzette 12, Tshaka 6, Martin 5, Pjema 2, Wallace 2, Mercer 1.
Owensboro Catholic (82) — Weaver 25, Griffith 22, Webb 13, McFarland 8, Gray 8, Clark 2, Scales 2, Barber 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 69, CLOVERPORT 30 — The Hornets outscored the visiting Aces 23-7 in the first quarter on their way to a 39-point victory in the first round of the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament in Hawesville.
Hancock County (1-0) meets McLean County in a second-round game on Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
Evan Ferry led a balanced attack for the Hornets with 14 points. Also scoring in double-digits were Ryan Ogle, 13, Kaleb Keown, 12, and Devyn Powers, 11.
Cloverport (0-2) got 12 points from Devon Farris and 10 from Conner Lagadinos.
CLOVERPORT7-9-7-7 — 30
HANCOCK COUNTY23-16-19-10 — 69
Cloverport (30) — Farris 12, Lagadinos 10, Weatherholt 3, Hedges 2, Lamar 2.
Hancock County (69) — Ferry 14, Ogle 13, Keown 12, Powers 11, Stewart 9, Tindle 2, Payne 2, Basham 2, Emmick 2, Clay 2.
GIRLSAPOLLO 66, WEBSTER COUNTY 61 (OT) — Kassidy Daugherty scored a game-high 20 points and made 4-of-6 shots from 3-point range as the E-Gals battled past the visiting Lady Trojans in overtime.
Amaya Curry produced 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and four steals for Apollo (1-0), which also got 10 points from Shelbie Beatty.
E-Gals star Amber Dunn suffered an ankle injury early in the first period and did not return.
Webster County got 18 points from Raigan Price, 15 from Mary Rakestraw, and 12 from Brooklyn Clark.
WEBSTER COUNTY13-9-29-14-6 — 61
APOLLO17-10-18-10-11 — 66
Webster County (61) — Price 18, Rakestraw 15, Brooklyn Clark 12, McDyer 9, Cates 5, Shoulders 2.
Apollo (66) — Daugherty 20, Curry 16, Beatty 10, Floyd 8, John 6, Rhodes 4, Carter 2.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 71, EDMONSON COUNTY 41 — Kensley Goetz led a balanced attack with 13 points as the Lady Aces ran past the Lady Cats in a first-round game of the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament in Brownsville.
Rachel Traylor added 11 points for Catholic (1-0), which faces Whitesville Trinity in the second round on Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
Catholic led 37-23 at intermission.
Edmonson County (0-1) got 14 points from Katie Lindsey, with Macie McCombs adding 12.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC18-19-11-24 — 71
EDMONSON COUNTY12-11-9-9 — 41
Owensboro Catholic (71) — Goetz 13, Traylor 11, La. Keelin 7, Hamilton 6, Le. Keelin 6, Head 6, Conkright 6, Riney 4, Johnson 4, Hayden 4, Rice 2, Maggard 2.
Edmonson County (41) — Lindsey 14, McCombs 12, Van Meter 8, Vincent 3, Cassidy 2, White 2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 58, CLOVERPORT 33 — The Lady Hornets blitzed the Lady Aces with a 25-5 first-quarter run on the way to a lopsided victory in the opening round of the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament in Hawesville.
Hancock County (1-0) plays McLean County in the second round at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Sportscenter.
Bailey Poole scored 14 points to pace the Lady Hornets, who also got 10 points from Karmin Riley and six steals from Haven Riley.
Olivia Weatherholt led Cloverport (0-1) with 17 points.
CLOVERPORT5-8-8-12 — 33
HANCOCK COUNTY25-9-16-8 — 58
Cloverport (33) — Weatherholt 17, Hurst 7, Nottingham 7, Thurman 2.
Hancock County (58) — Poole 14, K. Riley 10, H. Riley 9, Roberts 7, Kratzer 6, Jackson 4, Keown 2, LaClair 2.
