Owensboro Catholic coach Michael Robertson was glad when he could finally exhale on Friday night.
Robertson’s Lady Aces executed their game-plan to near perfection in a tense, slow-paced 49-36 conquest of Meade County in the semifinals of the girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter.
Catholic (24-10), the defending champion, will battle Muhlenberg County (23-10) on Sunday afternoon for the title.
“I was sick (with nerves) all day,” Robertson said afterward, “but these girls did a great, great job of following our game plan — we really pulled together as a team and did the little things it takes to win a big game.
“Everybody who played made a contribution and helped us advance to the finals.”
Skittish early on, the Lady Aces made just 3-of-10 first-period shots, turned the ball over four times, and trailed the Lady Waves 8-7 at the first break.
“I said to Isabella (Henning) at one point near the end of the first quarter, ‘You’re as nervous as I am,’ ” Robertson laughed. “She went back out there, though, and played her game the rest of the way — she was awfully good for us in this one.”
Indeed, Henning went 4-of-5 from the floor and scored 10 second-quarter points as Catholic began to find its rhythm.
D Griffen was outstanding in her own right for Meade County early in the second, making four consecutive shots in a 10-5 spurt that provided Meade its largest lead of the night, 18-12, at the 4:50 mark.
That, however, is when the Lady Aces shifted into overdrive.
A 3-pointer by Henning ignited a furious 14-2 run over the final 4:33 as Catholic seized a 26-20 advantage by intermission.
Meade County (20-12) never led again.
Three times in the third quarter the Lady Waves trimmed their deficit to two points, but Catholic answered on each occasion. Nonetheless, Meade County was within 34-31 heading into the final eight minutes.
In the fourth, Catholic dominated — scoring seven of the first nine points of the period — and, following a 3-pointer by Meade County seventh-grader Peyton Bradley, the Lady Aces reeled off the game’s final nine points to seal the deal.
Kendall Wingler, a 5-foot-11 senior guard averaging a KHSAA-best 31 points per game, made 6-of-9 floor shots but was limited to 13 points — attempting just one shot in the fourth quarter.
“Wingler is a great basketball player,” Robertson said of the Eastern Kentucky signee. “And, Spencer Harvey did an unbelievable job guarding her.”
Griffen added 12 points to go with team-highs of six rebounds and four blocks for the Lady Waves.
Catholic’s Henning led all scorers with 20 points, adding eight rebounds, three steals and two assists, and star senior forward Hannah McKay — headed to Murray State — contributed 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds — finishing 5-of-5 from the field. Harvey added 10 points.
“Our defensive execution was really good,” Meade County coach Dina Hackert said. “McKay is a fabulous player and we tried to keep her under control as much as possible.
“We had to slow the game down because they’re a terrific team in transition. They have a lot of veteran players, a lot of experience, a lot of tradition, and I thought that showed up for them down the stretch — but I’m very proud of the way we battled.”
Catholic went 16-of-36 from the field (44%), made 13-of-20 foul shots (65%), easily won the rebounding battle (30-9), and committed nine turnovers.
Meade was 17-of-40 from the field (43%), did not attempt a free throw, and also turned the ball over nine times.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9-19-8-15 — 49
MEADE COUNTY 8-12-11-5 — 36
Owensboro Catholic (49) — Henning 20, McKay 11, Harvey 10, Head 4, Maggard 3, Reid 1.
Meade County (36) — Wingler 13, Griffen 12, Hardesty 6, Bradley 3, Gallimore 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.