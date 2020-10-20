That old volleyball rivalry heated up again on Monday night.
Rallying from an early one-set deficit, No. 4 seed Owensboro Catholic upset No. 1 seed Apollo 21-25, 26-24, 25-20, 27-25 in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament at the Owensboro High School gymnasium.
The Lady Aces (7-10) will play the winner of today’s semifinal match between No. 2 seed Daviess County (9-3) and No. 3 seed Owensboro (8-6) on Thursday for the championship.
It was another epic, evenly matched battle between the Lady Aces and E-Gals.
“Yep, a typical Apollo-Catholic matchup, and I thought both teams fought really hard,” longtime OCHS coach Brian Hardison. “It’s pretty simple when you think about it — nobody wants to go home.
“I’m very proud of our young talent. I wondered how they would handle this tournament situation, the environment and all, but they handled it really well. They did a nice job stepping up for us.”
Early on, the E-Gals held the lead and the momentum — looking crisp and sharp in taking the opening set behind the solid net play of Havanah John and Brylee Rhodes, who scored Apollo’s final two points with kills.
Owensboro Catholic established some rhythm in the second set, despite trailing early on — junior Cate Sights and senior Madeline Castlen providing up-front punch. Apollo rallied from a 24-22 deficit to deadlock the contest at 24, but the Lady Aces then scored consecutive points to win the set and pull even in the match.
Castlen and Sights were again in top form in the third set. The teams were tied at 18 before the Lady Aces scored seven of the final nine points to pull ahead in the match.
The fourth set was truly classic, with Catholic withstanding a torrid 11-0 run by the E-Gals with an 8-1 spurt of its own. Leading 24-23, Apollo had a chance to win the set, but Sights answered with a kill and the Lady Aces were able to close it out down the stretch.
“We just had some stretches where we didn’t execute very well,” said E-Gals coach Mary Anne Howard, whose club defeated Catholic 3-1 on Sept. 22 at Apollo. “We fought tooth and nail, but we made some unforced errors and when you play Owensboro Catholic you can’t afford to do that.
“Our team has always had a tremendous amount of fight and heart, and I thought we showed that again tonight.”
For Catholic, Sights finished with six digs, five blocks, and 15 kills — several coming at critical junctures.
“We had a rough start to the season,” Sights said, “but we’re starting to play better.”
Others contributing for the Lady Aces were Castlen (15 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs), Emily Christian (5 aces, 25 digs), Kennedy Murphy (2 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 2 aces, 33 assists), Paige Miles (7 digs, 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 blocks), Jenna Glenn (19 digs), Allie Hamilton (2 kills, 10 digs), Delaney Flaherty (8 digs), and Lexi Miles (3 kills).
“There was a point there early when we could have folded, but we didn’t,” Hardison said. “I felt like we had something to prove.”
Apollo, which wrapped up its season at 16-7, was led by John (15 kills), Rhodes (2 aces, 8 kills), Allie Hargitt (7 digs, 32 assists), Camryn Kerwick (3 aces, 15 digs), Anslee Hopewell (5 aces, 21 digs), Abby Spong (13 digs), Courtney Hagan (7 digs), Maddi Boswell (5 digs, 8 kills, 4 blocks), Tallie Satterfield (2 kills, 4 blocks), and Aliyah Carwile (2 kills).
