No All ‘A’ Classic Baseball State Tournament champion was crowned Sunday.
And there might not be one either.
Owensboro Catholic and Walton-Verona both won their semifinal games Sunday, but no championship game was played at Chautauqua Park.
Walton-Verona left the ballpark after it outlasted Lexington Christian 7-6 in eight innings in the semifinals.
No date was determined for the championship game to be played.
“Since their school board said they couldn’t play (Sunday night), and everybody left, we couldn’t set a date, I don’t know what we’re doing,” said Derek Hibbs, Owensboro Catholic’s baseball coach. “I don’t know. If we hear, when, or if we even hear.”
There were no All ‘A’ officials on site after the WV game ended to help set a new game date.
Catholic beat St. Henry 4-1 in its semifinal game on Sunday.
All day rain played havoc with the All ‘A’ schedule on Saturday, and only two quarterfinals were played Saturday night.
The Aces beat Crittenden County 15-1 in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
Walton-Verona beat Knott County Central 15-5 in a Sunday morning quarterfinal.
W-V pitching ace Travis Smith, a Kentucky baseball commitment, worked 6 1/3 innings against Lexington Christian, allowing six runs and four hits while striking out 12 and walking one.
W-V would’ve played its third game in one day if it had played the championship game. WV is 15-1.
In Catholic’s semifinal, Finley Munsey struck out 10 in six innings, gave up three hits and one run.
“Finley started, threw well, he had good velo today,” Hibbs said. “We really didn’t play a clean game today. He kept them at bay. Luke (Scales) came in and closed it out. Kudos to Finley on his pitching.
“We were set up nicely for a third game, too.”
Catholic survived three errors in the top of the third inning that scored one St. Henry run by picking up three runs in the bottom of the third.
Sam McFarland had a sacrifice fly to score Alex Castlen, who doubled. Luke Evans reached on an error and Finley Munsey hit an RBI single to right. Braden Mundy followed that with an RBI single to shallow left.
Finley Munsey also had an RBI in the first inning on a fielder’s choice that scored Evans.
Although they didn’t get the chance to close out the All ‘A’ with a championship game, Catholic handled the delays well over the two days.
“All of these guys have played a ton of summer ball, they’re used to rain here, they have five day tournaments, they have a set schedule, and nobody ever follows that schedule,” Hibbs said. “We talked about that last night, the odds of all these games being able to start within two hours (Sunday).
“We played late last night, got back up. I thought we were up early, but we flattened out some. It is hard, to stay up and motivated, we talked about it throughout the game. We were ready to go for a championship (Sunday) if we ended up playing it.”
ST. HENRY001 000 0 _ 1 3 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC103 000 x _ 4 5 4
WP-Munsey. LP-Eilerman. 2B-Castlen (C).
