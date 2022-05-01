Owensboro Catholic had to rally from an opening game loss in the All ‘A’ Classic State Softball Tournament on Saturday.

The Lady Aces dropped their first game before winning big in their last two in pool play by a combined score 30-1 at Jack C. Fisher Park.

Their offensive explosion pushed the Lady Aces into the 8-team championship bracket that starts play Sunday at 8:30 a.m. It’s single-elimination the rest of the way, and the championship game is set for 12:30 p.m. Opponents hadn’t been set as of Saturday night.

The Lady Aces are 14-7.

Russellville topped Catholic 2-0 in the opener. Catholic recovered for a 15-1 win over Walton-Verona in five innings in the second game. Catholic also had the bats going in a 15-0 win over Lynn Camp in three innings in the third pool play game

Russellville pitcher A’miyah Collier scattered four hits and hit a no-doubt home run to help lift her team in the opening game. Collier let her defense work behind her as she only struck out two Catholic batters.

“We were hitting it right to them,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said after the Lady Aces finished pool play. “We knew that was going to be one of the best teams we’d play in this. We knew we needed to win two games to make it to Sunday.”

“Second game we were a lot more aggressive. The second game we realized we could apply more pressure, got some timely hits.”

The Lady Aces turned things around in a big way in the second game, beating Walton-Verona 15-1 in five innings. They put up 13 hits and took advantage of six Walton-Verona errors. W-V managed one hit against Catholic’s Lexy Hatchett.

Brooke Hamilton hit a grand slam home run. Camille Conkright was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Abbie Dukate hit two doubles, and Conkright also had a double. Addison Tignor was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Bailey Hamilton hit a triple.

Catholic put up seven runs in the first inning against Lynn Camp and got a 3-run homer from freshman Jaiden Grant to end the game in the third.

“When the top of your lineup hits the ball, that makes it a little easier,” Phelps said. “When you have a quick inning, score three or four runs, your confidence goes up. We got a lot of players at bats, I liked that.”

Grant has power potential, but she hadn’t shown it much in a game.

“I don’t know where that came from,” Phelps said. “We see it in practice, but you don’t know when it’s going to happen. She finally put a good swing on a good pitch.”

Grant was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Conkright was 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Bailey Hamilton had a 2-run double.

Brooke Hamilton and Hannah Robbins combined for the no-hit shutout of Lynn Camp.

FIRST GAME

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC000 000 0 — 0 4 1

RUSSELLVILLE101 000 x — 2 4 1

WP-Collier. LP-Bro. Hamilton. 2B-Kees (R). HR-Collier (R).

SECOND GAME

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC003 48 — 15 13 1

WALTON-VERONA010 00 — 1 1 6

WP-Hatchett. LP-Pollard. 2B-A. Dukate 2, Conkright (C). 3B-Ba. Hamilton (C). HR-Br. Hamilton (C).

THIRD GAME

LYNN CAMP000 — 0 0 1

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC735 — 15 12 0

WP-Br. Hamilton. LP-Mills. 2B-Ba. Hamilton (C). 2B-L. Grant (C). HR-J. Grant (C).