Maddie Hayden scored two goals and dished an assist to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 4-3 girls 9th District soccer victory over Daviess County on Tuesday at Reid Stadium.

Ginny Young added a goal and two assists for the Lady Aces (7-2-1, 5-0 in 9th District), and Katie Riney added a goal with an assist. Riney had the game winning goal inside the last three minutes.

