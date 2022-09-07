Maddie Hayden scored two goals and dished an assist to lead Owensboro Catholic to a 4-3 girls 9th District soccer victory over Daviess County on Tuesday at Reid Stadium.
Ginny Young added a goal and two assists for the Lady Aces (7-2-1, 5-0 in 9th District), and Katie Riney added a goal with an assist. Riney had the game winning goal inside the last three minutes.
The Lady Panthers (7-4, 3-2) got goals from Reagan Chinn, Kate McCain and Lily Hoagland.
OWENSBORO 4, UNION COUNTY 0
Sydney Lovett scored two goals and passed for two assists in the Lady Devils’ victory in Morganfield.
Emmy Roth added a goal and an assist, and Mauwa Lamartine also scored for OHS (5-5). Chandler Worth tallied one save in goal with an assist, and Emma Wilkins recorded two saves.
Union County fell to 2-8.
VOLLEYBALL LADY ACES TOP TRINITY
Owensboro Catholic claimed a 25-18, 26-24, 25-17 win over Whitesville Trinity at OCHS.
Abigail Williams finished with eight kills, two blocks and two digs for Catholic (3-4); Kennedy Murphy recorded 23 assists, five digs and four aces; and Emily Christian posted 22 digs with four aces. Other top contributors included Blair Riney (12 digs, four kills, three aces); Karsen Tipmore (18 digs, one kill, one ace); Tyranda Stuart (four kills, two digs); Olivia Castlen (three kills); Abby Baughman (four digs, three kills); Isabelle Reisz (six digs); Jaiden Grant (two assists, two digs, one kill); and Lindsey Warren (one kill, one dig).
Trinity (10-4) was led by Hannah Nash with seven kills, two aces and a dig and Josie Aull with 14 assists, three digs and two aces. Other production came from Georgia Howard (13 digs, one kill, one assist); Abby Payne (10 digs, two kills, one ace); Addison Mills (two kills); Caroline Hall (eight digs); Kenzie McDowell (three kills, one dig); and Sarah Payne (two digs).
APOLLO SWEEPS MUHLENBERG
The E-Gals captured a 25-20, 25-9, 25-16 victory at Eagle Arena.
Jennifer Lee finished with five kills and five blocks for Apollo (5-6), and Ava Fazio added four kills with four blocks. Other E-Gals contributors were Abie Butterworth (three kills, three blocks, three aces); Elise Wilson (five kills); Macie King (three blocks, two kills); Ahalia Ramirez (14 assists); Kaley Dickinson (eight digs, three aces); Kelsey Dickinson (five digs, two aces); Ella Alvey (nine digs, three aces); and Kadi Daugherty (three digs, two aces).
Muhlenberg County fell to 5-13.
OHIO COUNTY SWEEPS EDMONSON
Ohio County won 25-19, 26-24, 25-14 at Edmonson County. Jalyn Whittaker had seven digs. Kate Hoskins had eight kills and Haeli Browning had five kills. Camryn Kennedy had 10 kills, 13 digs and three blocks. Caroline Law had 24 assists, five kills and seven digs.
