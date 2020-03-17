Owensboro Catholic’s senior basketball players have had a lot to deal with from an athletic standpoint over the last week.
Catholic’s girls’ basketball team was in Lexington, in Rupp Arena, when it got the word that the KHSAA State Tournament was going to be “suspended indefinitely” as a precaution against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The team came home Thursday without playing a game in the state tournament, which was quite a blow to a group that has played in two other state tournaments, finishing in the final four in 2019.
“It was very heartbreaking finding out that we couldn’t play and finish out our season,” said Hannah McKay, Catholic’s top player as a senior this season. “My team was watching another game when we heard the news. We were all very emotional and many tears were shed. It felt like everything we had worked so hard for had been taken from us.”
McKay, Spencer Harvey, Isabella Henning and Caroline Reid were senior starters for the Lady Aces. Randchelle Johnson was another senior who was valuable. Lily Moore was another senior on the squad who was injured most of the season.
“It wasn’t what I expected as the way to go out as a senior,” Henning said. “It was terrible, I don’t want that to happen to anyone really. You didn’t realize that your last game (regional championship) was your last game.”
Catholic’s girls survived Muhlenberg County 53-49 to win the 3rd Region championship.
Catholic’s boys’ team also reached the KHSAA State Tournament, for the second time in school history. The Aces did reached Rupp Arena with a monumental 56-45 win over Owensboro High School in the 3rd Region championship game.
Andrew Riney and Drew Hartz were seniors for the Aces, along with Logan Jones.
“I’m kind of mad, but with the situation the country is in, the world is in, it is what it is,” said Hartz, also a top-level quarterback for Catholic’s football team. “That was my dream to play in Rupp Arena, to go out and win region for myself and my team. It feels like it was taken away from us, and that’s been hard to accept.”
Catholic would’ve faced Martin County in a Thursday first-round game at Rupp Arena.
“Obviously we’re disappointed we can’t play in Rupp,” Riney said. “It’s bad for the whole team not being able to go and play. You’ve got to respect the decisions of the people who made them.”
Along with the disappointment there has also been some perspective for the Catholic athletes and everyone has watched the massive changes brought about all around the United States and the world by the coronavirus.
“Seeing more things that got canceled, your health is more important than sports,” Henning said.
Catholic girls’ coach Michael Robertson said there wasn’t much said when the team got back to Owensboro last week and got off the bus together for the last time this season.
“I’m still trying to get a complete grip on it,” Robertson said. “We’ve got bigger issues we’re dealing with now.”
Instead of taking away basketball, spring sports, prom and graduation could all be affected for high schools with all the schedule changing that has happened already.
Even though the KHSAA used the wording “suspended indefinitely” when it stopped both the girls’ and boys’ state tournaments, it is very doubtful any rescheduling can be done.
“It has gotten easier to accept that we didn’t get to play but it still left a huge disappointment in my heart,” McKay said. “I really wanted to play one last time at Rupp. Our team had come so far in the past several weeks. I wanted to see just how far we could make it.
“Everything going on in the world recently has been very concerning and scary. Everyone’s health is important, I am very worried and disappointed that our senior activities and graduation could be canceled altogether.”
