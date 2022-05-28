A close knit senior group has helped lead Owensboro Catholic to its second straight 3rd Region baseball championship. The Aces don’t want to be one game and out of this year’s KHSAA State Baseball Tournament.

The Aces were No. 4 in the last PBA coaches poll of the season. They have been an undisputed fixture in the top five of Kentucky high school rankings all season long.

The seniors were a focused group this season, according to first-year Catholic coach Jody Hamilton.

“Sometimes when you get that first one out of the way it makes the second one easier,” Hamilton said of the regional crown Catholic won for a second time Thursday night, 11-5 over Breckinridge County.

They will take a 30-4 record into the state tournament, which starts for the Aces on Thursday against the 9th Region champion at Kentucky Proud Park at the University of Kentucky.

There are nine seniors on this Catholic team that are all key figures for the team, either as starters, pitchers, or utility players.

“I’ve played with some of them since I was 3-4 years old, over at St. Pius in the Catholic League,” said Luke Evans, the Messenger-Inquirer Area Player of the Year. “We played in the outfield and kicked dirt around. We are very tight, team chemistry is off the charts, they’re my brothers for sure.”

Evans is a second baseman.

“Just being together like a family,” Sam McFarland said was the overall key to the seniors’ success this season. “Being close all year, we have the same goals in mind for sure.”

McFarland is in center field and pitches.

Luke Scales has returned from a season-long rib injury in time for the regional tournament. He was at shortstop in the regional and can also pitch.

Catholic has won 15 straight games, and Scales said that is exactly the kind of momentum a team wants going into the state tournament.

“That’s what you want going into the state tournament, team bonding, you want to roll into the state tournament, that’s what we’re doing right now,” Scales said. “We’re seeing it, we’re hitting, we’ve got the best defense in this region for sure.”

Catholic lost 4-3 to Lyon County in eight innings last year in the first round of the state tournament, and that loss has been a motivator for this group.

“After last year, losing to Lyon County in such a hard way, it hurt, I still think about it all the time. It stuck with us,” Evans said. “This year we want to do something different, so something we haven’t done at this school in 37 years, win a state championship, that’s our goal.”

A state title has long been the goal for this senior group, which includes Alex Castlen, J Crabtree, John Michael Frey, Braden Mundy, E Munsey, and Hayden Ward. Ward was the starting pitcher in the regional championship game.

“It means everything to us, the state title has been on our minds since we were little,” Scales said. “Growing up and since we’ve been walking the halls at Catholic, we only have one (baseball state championship) at Catholic, every day, every practice we try to gear up for the state championship, that’s what we want at the end.”