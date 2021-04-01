Owensboro Catholic’s girls tennis team should be the strongest in the 3rd Region this spring.
The Lady Aces started the season 7-1.
“We have high expectations for the girls team,” Catholic coach Noel Clayton said.
The No. 1 girls doubles team is Sarah Kate Young-Emmy Moore, and the seniors are 7-1.
Junior Olivia Hayden and Aisha Merchant (8th grade) are undefeated at No. 2 (8-0). Ella Cason, another 8th grader, is 7-1 at number one singles and Ella Grace Buckman, a sophomore, is 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
Rounding out the girls roster is Claire Augenstein, Katelyn Mitchell, Isabelle Reisz and Elizabeth Hayden.
Catholic’s boys were 4-3 to start the season.
“The boys team is getting better with each match,” Clayton said.
Catholic’s boys team is led by Brett Conder and Davis Brocato (both juniors) with a 6-1 record at No. 1 doubles. Rounding out the team are Cooper Danzer, Tucker Ray, Matthew Hyland, Clayton Lewis, Sam Fulkerson and Nolan Murphy.
Apollo
Apollo girls are led by Mia Lampert.
“I’m expecting her to be ranked in regionals,” Apollo coach Janie Walther said. “She’s worked very hard on her game after the non-existent 2020 season.”
Seniors Caitlyn Blandford and Lauren Clements should also be ranked in the region this year. Blandford went to the State Tennis Tournament with another partner in 2019.
Sophey Jennings is a 7th grader who is improving. Kaelin Payne is a sophomore on the No. 2 doubles team who is gaining experience. Senior Natalie Estes is Payne’s doubles partner.
Apollo’s girls were 4-1 to start the season.
Apollo’s boys will be led by Stetson Osborne, a freshman and a young player at No. 1.
“He’s doing really well against some steep competition in the region,” Apollo boys coach Jared Richards said.
Osborne and junior Luke Austin could play No. 1 doubles. Nick Shannon is a senior who has improved a lot in a short time frame. He is at No. 2 doubles with freshman Evan Wilson.
Daviess County
George Hulse is a top player for the Panthers. Hulse was the Region 3 singles champion in 2019.
“We’ve only played three matches,” DC coach Jack Etchison said. “Not having the season, then not having the summer, me and Noel would do the summer program. But the numbers for us are about the same for us.”
In doubles Graham Sandefur and Camden Clark will compete in what should be a competitive doubles region.
Charly Hayden is Daviess County’s girls No. 1 singles player. The rest of the Lady Panthers are gaining experience.
Owensboro
Jennifer Settle is now officially coach of boys and girls. Cody Russelburg is transitioning out of tennis coaching, but will help with the boys.
“We graduated six seniors, and the year before we graduated five, so the writing was on the wall to have a rebuilding season,” Russelburg said. “At the start of the season we had three boys and now we are up to six this week.”
Dylan Mather has been a top boys player in the region who has been with OHS since the fourth grade.
“Two years ago was the first year he made it to the regional championship,” Russelburg said. “And while we got a chance to practice last season, he only played in one match for his sophomore season. I didn’t really get a chance to see him for a year, and when he showed up to practice this year standing four inches taller, I really couldn’t believe it.”
Walker Gaddis is a 7th grader who will get time at No. 2 singles.
Settle said the girls team is building this season.
“My team is young,” Settle said. “Many of them play another sport, and that is their main sport, not tennis.”
