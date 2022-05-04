Owensboro Catholic softball dropped South Spencer (Ind.) 7-3 in Reo on Tuesday.
Brooke Hamilton and Bailey Hamilton were each 2-for-4 with three runs scored. Bailey Hamilton hit a double, as did Lilli Grant, Maci Merritt and Tyranda Stuart were each 2-for-4 with four RBIs. Abbie Dukate was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Catholic went to 19-8.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 3 MUHLENBERG COUNTY 1
Allie Graham picked up the complete game pitching win and also went 3-for-3 with an RBI for Trinity (11-8). Allie Barnett also had an RBI. Cassidy Morris was 2-for-4 with a double.
Muhlenberg County fell to 7-12.
