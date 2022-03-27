Owensboro Catholic softball beat Muhlenberg County 3-1 on Saturday at Parents Park.
Camille Conkright had a 2-RBI double to lift the Lady Aces (4-3). Addison Tignor was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Brooke Hamilton picked up the complete game pitching win, giving up five hits, striking out eight and walking four.
Josie Davis was 2-for-2 with a home run for Muhlenberg County (2-3).
BASEBALL
Ohio County split two baseball games Saturday at the Greenwood HS Hot Rods Classic at the BG Hot Rods Ballpark.
Ohio County beat Collins 3-1. Ashton Farris was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Ohio County.
Matthew Smith struck out seven and walked six for the Eagles.
Anderson County beat Ohio County 10-6. Clayton Goff was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Brett Hoskins and Derek Bradley each had doubles, along with Goff.
Ohio County is 5-3.
