Owensboro Catholic will be one of the eight teams trying to win the All ‘A’ State Softball Tournament on Saturday-Sunday at Jack C. Fisher Park.
And Catholic will be trying to defend its 2022 All ‘A’ state championship this weekend.
“We got there two years ago lost 10-9 in championship game,” Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps said. “Last year ended up winning it. The last two years we lost very first game, two years ago lost to Lyon, last year we lost to Russellville. Two years ago we had a lot more depth in pitching. We don’t have as much depth in the circle as we had the last two years. We do have a big senior class here, so the experience level we’ve got is an advantage.”
Brooke Hamilton has been very solid pitching for Catholic, striking out 138 batters with a 2.34 ERA. Brooke Hamilton also leads the team in hitting at .415 and has three home runs. Brooke Hamilton and Abbie Dukate each have eight RBIs. Bailey Hamilton has 12 RBIs and four home runs to go with a .278 batting average.
“In the circle, our pitching has been our strong point,” Phelps said. “Our bats started really good, they’ve kind gone down lately. A lot has to do with competition level. It has been different people at different times for us.
“The top of lineup was struggling, then bottom of the lineup took over, it’s still a process every day with this team.
More from this section
“I like a lot of things that we’re doing, The good thing about this tournament, don’t see these teams throughout the year, they don’t know your strengths and weaknesses, it’s not like a crosstown rival. It’s nice playing teams from all across the state.”
Owensboro Catholic will start its quest in pool play Saturday at 10 a.m. against Bethlehem. Catholic will face Lynn Camp at 1:30 p.m. Catholic will finish pool play with a game against Paintsville at 5 p.m.
All ‘A’ championship bracket play will begin with the quarterfinals at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Semifinals will be played at 10:30 a.m. and the championship game will be at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Catholic won the resumption of the game with Owensboro High School 7-5 on Wednesday. The Lady Aces are 10-7 on the season.
Phelps thinks Bethlehem could be one of the favorites. Bethlehem is 18-8. Lynn Camp is 12-11. Paintsville is 9-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.