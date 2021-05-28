Owensboro Catholic showed patience at the plate in its final regular-season baseball game Thursday night.
The Aces beat Butler County 16-1 in three innings at Independence Field at Chautauqua Park. Butler County issued seven walks and hit seven Catholic batters.
Butler County was dealing with a short pitching staff for this game.
Catholic bumped its record to 27-5 to close the regular season. The Aces face Owensboro High School to start the 9th District Tournament on Saturday.
The Red Devils are hosting the district tourney at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Catholic is No. 3 in the Prep Baseball Report Kentucky high school rankings.
Sam McFarland and Luke Evans each scored four runs from the top two spots in the batting order for the Aces. Evans was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Hunter Small had one official at bat and was hit three times to reach base and also collect three RBIs.
E Munsey was 2-for-2 with two walks, two runs scored and four RBIs. Jamison Wall had a hit, a walk, a run scored and two RBIs, and Braden Mundy had a hit and two RBIs, and scored a run.
Catholic getting on the field one more time had its benefits.
“Seven hit batters and seven walks, that’s the big thing, we took what they gave us,” Catholic coach Derek Hibbs said. “We had nine hits, we didn’t swing at anything out of the zone. I definitely wanted to play again. This was our only game this week.
“We had the long, two weeks before this were really grueling, we had a lot of games, played in the heat on Saturday.”
Catholic lost 9-2 to St. Xavier and beat Oldham County 3-0 at St. X last Saturday.
“We’re trying to get everybody healthy and ready to go when it counts on Saturday,” Hibbs said.
McFarland pitched well in his two innings, and he was followed by E Munsey for one inning.
“Those guys went out and attacked the zone (McFarland and E Munsey)” Hibbs said. “We were really strong early (pitching), I don’t think we’re as dominant as we were a few weeks ago. We’ve also played some good competition, it’s good for those guys, we’re getting ourselves ready.”
BUTLER COUNTY 010 — 1 1 2
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 33(10) — 16 9 1
WP-McFarland. LP-Hudson. 2B-Evans (C).
