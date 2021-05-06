Owensboro Catholic didn’t have the chance to face Walton-Verona in the All ‘A’ Classic state baseball championship game on Wednesday.
But the Aces did get on the field to stop Apollo 8-1 at Chautauqua Park.
Catholic was scheduled to play Walton-Verona in its delayed All ‘A’ championship game at Holy Cross in Louisville. There was water on the field at HC from recent heavy rainfall, and there wasn’t time to find a replacement field, so the game was postponed again.
No makeup date has been scheduled.
“Both coaches keep emailing saying we want to get this in whatever it takes,” Catholic coach Derek Hibbs said. “We both want to play, we want a chance to add that banner, that’s one of our big goals.”
Catholic and Apollo put a game together in just a few hours instead.
Catholic is 16-2 and is ranked No. 3 in the state in the PrepBaseballReport.com poll. Apollo is 13-5.
A goal against Apollo was to find an answer against starter Tristan Crusenberry, who pitched well for three innings, including working out of a bases loaded jam in the third inning.
Down 1-0, Catholic got going in the fourth inning. Luke Evans was up with two outs and the bases loaded again, and after he hit a ball well down the left field line but foul, the junior delivered a double in the gap to right centerfield to score three runs.
Luke Scales picked up Evans for a 4-1 lead with a single up the middle.
Catholic added another run in the fifth when E. Munsey singled home Braden Mundy.
The Aces scored three more in the bottom of the sixth when Scales had an RBI double and Finley Munsey singled to bring in two runs.
“After Luke (Evans) hit that one down the line I was like dang, just stay in there, he got one in the other gap,” Hibbs said. “That double kind of loosened us up a little bit, we wanted to play, we were a little flat early.
“It’s tough when you’ve got that motivation for a big game like we were supposed to play. I liked how we answered there (fourth inning) and added on to give Finley some support. Always will take a district win, Apollo is a good baseball team.”
Finley Munsey settled in after three innings to keep Apollo under control with nine strikeouts while walking three. E. Munsey closed the game out with three strikeouts.
Crusenberry struck out five and walked five in four innings.
Apollo went up 1-0 in the top of the third when Sam Holder walked and scored on a wild pitch after singles by Tanner Klee and Nolan Millay.
The Eagles were coming off a 14-day quarantine because of COVID-19.
“We got off to a good start, we made a clean start, didn’t have a clean finish. That sums it up,” Apollo coach Mason Head said. “The first three innings were about as clean as it gets, the last three innings, not clean at all really.
“I just told the guys, we’re looking for a style of play, I didn’t see it tonight. COVID aside, you have off nights, but 80% of that was mental. We’re looking and seeing a lot of mental things not happening, that’s frustrating because staying sharp mentally, that’s something we’ve worked on, and we expect them to do.”
APOLLO 001 000 0 — 1 4 3
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 413 x — 8 8 1
WP-F. Munsey. LP-Crusenberry. 2B-Evans, Scales (OC).
