Owensboro Catholic High School’s softball team never let go of the rope on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Aces rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth and final inning to overhaul No. 22 Green County, 3-2, in the Catholic Classic round-robin softball event at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps was understandably proud of his team’s perseverance afterward.
“We kept fighting the whole way,” said Phelps, whose team improved to 13-8. “We competed, we didn’t quit, and fortunately things went our way at the end.
“This is the type of game you love to see your team win because it shows them that if you just keep battling and stay with it, good things can happen for you late.”
Trailing by a pair of runs entering their final at-bat, Catholic got things started when leadoff hitter Hadley Phelps reached on a walk. One out later, Hannah Carter ripped a ground-rule double to left-centerfield, and the Lady Aces were in business.
Brooke Hamilton then reached on an outfield error, scoring a run, and Gracie Jennings followed with a single up the middle that brought home the tying and winning runs.
“We got some timely hits and that’s what it was going to take against a pitcher like Katyln Milby,” coach Phelps said of the Dragons hurler who had blanked the Lady Aces for five innings. “She pitched very well and kept us off-balance with her off-speed stuff most of the way.”
Green County took a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. Tanner Hudgins led off with a home run over the centerfield fence and Catie Church delivered a two-out- RBI single.
But the Dragons’ lead did not hold up.
“We’re getting better,” coach Phelps noted. “We finished 2-1 in this thing and that’s pretty good considering the competition in this event. This was a great way for us to end the weekend.”
APOLLO 11, CENTRAL HARDIN 6The resurgent E-Gals pulled off their second Catholic Classic upset in as many games with a convincing victory over the No. 5 Lady Bruins.
Apollo pounded out 13 hits and scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to overhaul Central Hardin.
K’Asia Palmer drove in five runs for the E-Gals, who also got three RBIs from Abbie Gore. Emmie Bullington and Palmer led the hit parade with three each.
Apollo also got two hits from Delainee Hayden, Morgan Frizzell and Gore.
Bullington picked up the pitching victory, allowing only one earned run over 3 1/3 innings of work.
GREENWOOD 10, APOLLO 0
The E-Gals surrendered six first-inning runs and the No. 24 Lady Gators cruised to victory in the Catholic Classic.
Morgan Frizzell had a double for Apollo, which was victimized by four errors, while Greenwood was perfect afield.
Despite the loss, the E-Gals (4-11) were one of the surprise teams in the 10-team, two-day event, upsetting two ranked teams in three games played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.