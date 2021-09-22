Owensboro Catholic took the fight to Apollo’s volleyball team for much of their match Tuesday night.
The Lady Aces prevailed 25-15, 25-8, 25-9 in front of a good-sized crowd at their gym.
Catholic hitters Cate Sights and Hadley Latham were a major presence on the front row and at the service line.
Latham and Sights each had 14 kills. Sights also had nine aces.
Catholic got on a 7-0 run in the first set to take a 10-8 lead. Sights had two aces in a row to close out the 25-15 first-set win.
“I’ve been more aggressive,” Sights said of her serving game. “I’ve been serving kind of timid just to get it over, but I’ve been working more on trying to serve in between players.”
Kennedy Murphy got on a 6-0 service run to close out the second set, 25-8.
Catholic used a 6-1 run to finish off the match with a 25-9 third-set win.
“We controlled the floor really well tonight,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. “Cate, you kind of expect that, and tonight Hadley was on fire. Our hitters were on.
“Cate, I told her, ‘I don’t care if you’re blocked, I don’t care if they’re digging you, you keep swinging,’ and she did. Her serves were just nasty.”
Abby Baughman and Abigail Williams were active defensively with six blocks each for Catholic.
Paige Miles had 18 assists. Kennedy Murphy had 10 assists. Emily Christian had 15 digs. Blair Riney had 10 digs. Sights had nine digs.
Catholic was on from the service line with 15 aces as a team.
“Our back row talked really well,” Sights said.
The Lady Aces are 14-5 and 3-1 in the 9th District. They are off from matches for a few days until they host Todd County Central and Breckinridge County on Saturday.
Havanah John had 12 kills and four blocks to lead Apollo. Ava Fazio had 11 blocks and played well defensively, according to coach Mary Howard. Ahalia Ramirez had 15 assists. Abby Spong had 12 digs.
Apollo only had two aces as a team.
Howard and the team are trying to figure out some things as they fell to 7-12 overall and 0-4 in the 9th District.
“We talked about our district is super competitive. As the season goes, we’ve got a lot of young players, every time we go out and play it’s like taking a test,” Howard said. “Every time it’s over, we have to evaluate and fix things, figure out where our weaknesses are. As the season has gone along, our rotation has changed and developed, we still have some developing to do. Our goal is by the end of the season to put everything together in a match where it’s showing up at the same time.
“Where we didn’t score as well as we’d like to was in our serving, and our serve and receive. At times, we gave up too many runs to servers. Catholic has some great servers, we allowed them to get too many runs on us.”
The E-Gals host Hancock County on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.