Owensboro Catholic was ready to play.
Having been extended to five sets by Whitesville Trinity in a narrow conquest of the Lady Raiders on Oct. 1 in Whitesville the Lady Aces were sharper on Wednesday night — posting a 25-16, 25-18, 25-12 victory at the Owensboro Catholic High School gymnasium.
The Lady Aces improved to 5-10 entering Thursday’s home match against visiting Bowling Green (13-5), which throttled the Aces in two sets on Sept. 19 at BGHS.
“This is a totally different lineup we’re going with now, and it just seems to flow better,” longtime Catholic High coach Brian Hardison said. “It feels like we have a good combination on the court, they’re playing more relaxed, and we’re beginning to play at a quicker pace.
“We’re starting to click a little bit as a team, and with the district tournament starting next week this is the best time to be doing that.”
In the opening set, Trinity was playing on even terms with the Lady Aces until Catholic went on a 5-0 run that was capped by a Madeline Castlen kill.
The Lady Raiders twice pulled within three after that, but Cate Sights produced three kills from the mid-point on to keep Catholic out of danger. Consecutive kills by Castlen and Allie Hamilton wrapped up the set.
Behind the play of freshmen Hannah Nash and Georgia Howard, the Lady Raiders shot in front 11-9 midway through the second set, before Catholic came to life — getting two kills from Hamilton in a 6-0 burst that changed both the score and momentum.
Trinity was still within 19-16 when Catholic got kills from Sights and Lexi Miles in a 4-1 spurt that put it away.
The third set was dominated by the Lady Aces, who scored 12 of the first 13 points and cruised on to victory.
“You’ve got to be ready when you play Trinity,” Hardison said. “Their outside girls have power and they’re just a scrappy bunch all the way around. (Coach) Daniel Morris has done a good job with their team, and they don’t give up — they’re going to give you everything they’ve got every time they step on the floor.”
State leaders for Catholic included Jenna Glenn (2 aces, 9 digs), Sights (11 kills), Paige Miles (3 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs), Castlen (11 kills, 7 blocks), Kennedy Murphy (34 assists), Hamilton (5 kills), Lexi Miles (7 kills), Emily Christian (2 aces), and Delaney Flaherty (3 digs).
Trinity, which slipped to 9-8, is scheduled to host Apollo (14-6) in its regular-season finale on Thursday.
