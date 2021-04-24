Owensboro Catholic High School’s baseball and softball teams will be in the hometown role of their respective All ‘A’ Classic state tournaments.
The All ‘A’ baseball tournament will start with four games scheduled on Saturday at Chautauqua Park.
Catholic will face Crittenden County at 12:30 p.m. The Aces are 11-2, and Crittenden County is 10-2.
St. Henry (9-3) and Louisville Holy Cross (5-10) are scheduled to start things at 10 a.m. Knott County Central (8-4) will meet Walton-Verona (13-1) at 3 p.m. Pikeville (7-6) will face Lexington Christian (8-2) at 5:30 p.m.
The semifinals will be Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and the championship game will be at 2 p.m. All games are at Chautauqua Park.
The softball tournament will begin with three games of pool play for each team Saturday at Jack C. Fisher Park, which will feed into the elimination tournament quarterfinals on Sunday.
Owensboro Catholic (7-5) will start against Lyon County at 10:30 a.m. The Lady Aces will face Nicholas County at 4 p.m., and Catholic will meet Louisville Holy Cross at 7:30 p.m.
The softball semifinals are set for 10 a.m. on Sunday, with the championship game at noon.
Rain predicted for Saturday could cause major problems with the schedules of both events, however.
Going by records in the baseball tournament, St. Henry could be a threat because it beat perennial All ‘A’ power Beechwood to get to the state tournament. It would face Catholic if both teams won Saturday.
LCA could be considered the most complete team in the All ‘A’ field, with some dominant pitching.
Catholic coach Derek Hibbs thinks his team could have a shot to win the All ‘A’ title.
“It’s one of those fine lines you walk. I’m confident in our team being able to compete with anybody we step on the field with,” Hibbs said. “Do we always try to treat ourselves as the favorite? I don’t think so. We know we can compete with anybody, but if we don’t play well we can go home pretty quick.
“Our goal is to win it, our goal is to win three. I think it has been 13 years since we’ve gotten one, since ‘08. We’re ready to try and get another banner up there.”
Catholic has the ability at the plate and with its pitching to get things done.
Sam McFarland is hitting .500 with two triples and a home run. Braden Mundy is hitting .467 with three home runs, two doubles and 15 runs batted in. Luke Scales is hitting .424 with five doubles, two triples and 12 RBIs.
On the mound, McFarland and Finley Munsey have each struck out 21 batters and feature earned-run averages under 1.00.
Catholic softball is in a tough pool with Lyon County (6-6), Holy Cross (5-4) and Nicholas County (7-3). Holy Cross won the All ‘A’ state tournament in 2019.
Catholic coach Jeremy Phelps thought either Lyon County or Holy Cross could be in contention for the championship.
“Our (pool) is tough,” Phelps said. “We’re just excited about the experience. We’re trying to build this up, tell them we need to take advantage of the chance. If we can put it all together, I think we can have some success.
“We’ve won six of our last seven, we’re starting to hit the ball and our pitching has gotten better. We had a tough, tough schedule the first two weeks of the season. Getting to play multiple games right now is helping.”
The Lady Aces are led by Bailey Hamilton, who has a .343 batting average and nine RBIs. Hannah Carter has 10 RBIs and a .324 batting average.
Hadley Phelps has a 2.14 ERA, and Brooke Hamilton has recorded 26 strikeouts.
