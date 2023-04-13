Owensboro Catholic’s girls beat Meade County 5-0 in tennis at Moreland Park on Wednesday.
Ella Cason, Aisha Merchant, Maddie Meyer were singles winners for Catholic. Ella Grace Buckman-Elizabeth Hayden, Julia Marshall-Isabelle Reisz were the doubles winners for Catholic.
