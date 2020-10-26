Owensboro Catholic will get a challenge right from the start of the 3rd Region Volleyball Tournament on Monday night.
The Lady Aces take on regional host Grayson County at 8 p.m. The Lady Aces (7-11) won the regional championship in 2019.
Daviess County, 9th District champion, will meet Muhlenberg County on Tuesday at 8 p.m.
The Lady Panthers are 11-3. Grayson County, 12th District champion, has a region-best 19-3 record.
The regional starts Monday at 5:30 p.m. in Leitchfield with Ohio County (13-4) facing Meade County (5-11).
The Catholic-Grayson winner will face the Ohio-Meade winner at Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals.
Whitesville Trinity (10-10) will play Breckinridge County (12-6) Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The DC-Muhlenberg winner will face the Trinity-Breckinridge winner Wednesday in a semifinal at 8 p.m.
The championship match will be Thursday at 7 p.m.
DC beat Muhlenberg County 3-0 back on Oct. 1. DC also beat Grayson County to close the regular season and Owensboro in the 9th District Tournament by 3-0 scores.
The Lady Panthers stopped Owensboro Catholic 3-1 for the district championship (25-21, 25-21, 21-25, 25-11). It was only the second district championship for DC in volleyball.
“I am so proud of my girls for making it happen,” DC coach Tyla Bailey said. “It was a team effort and they all bought in.”
DC needs to repeat the formula it used to win the district championship to make a good run in the regional tournament.
“Starting strong and finishing strong,” Bailey said. “Our mission was to come out aggressive and set the tempo early. Energy and teamwork carried us through.
“We need to continue working as a team, playing with high energy and controlling the things we can control.”
Elizabeth Moore has 237 kills, or 4.56 per set, for DC. Kloee Phelps has 191 digs. Kendal Goetz has 163 digs. Ryann Keller has 346 assists. Lexi Owen has 179 assists.
Catholic is looking to get back at playing on a steady level. The Lady Aces lost 3-2 to Grayson County on Oct. 12.
“We’re hoping to get out there and play like we’re capable,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said.
Catholic knows opening the regional on Grayson County’s home floor will be a tough assignment.
“We’ve had some really good practices,” Hardison said. “We’ll see how things pan out. The girls seem focused, I felt we were focused the first three games against Daviess County.”
The fourth set was a focus for both teams and for the same reasons.
“Daviess brought a lot more energy than we did, they were getting to block a little quicker,” Hardison said. “When we get the chance, we definitely need to put the ball away.”
Madeline Castlen has 160 kills and 62 blocks for Catholic. Cate Sights has 146 kills and 35 blocks.
Kennedy Murphy has 298 assists for Catholic. Lilly Farmer has 193 assists. Jenna Glenn has 309 digs. Emily Christian has 202 digs.
Grayson County had won 15 straight matches before losing to Breckinridge County (3-1) and Daviess County (3-0) to close the regular season.
Grayson County is led by Ella Robinson with 374 kills and Chloe Cox with 244 kills. Brieanna Boll has 565 assists. Lillie Payne has 56 blocks.
Muhlenberg County is 7-8. Daisy Ritchie has 186 kills and 31 blocks. Sophy Fields has 183 assists. Brooklin Engler has 205 digs.
Trinity is led by Hannah Nash with 218 kills, and Josie Aull has 401 assists. Taylor Pedley has 325 digs. Abigail Payne has 183 digs. Jenna McDowell has 120 kills. Trinity is 12th District runner-up.
Ohio County has won eight straight matches and is 10th District champion. Kaitlyn Sampson has 179 kills. Camryn Kennedy has 388 assists. Heaven Vanover has 130 kills.
Breck County’s Audrey Whitworth has 134 kills and Natalie Henning has 124 kills. Henning also has 69 blocks. Whitworth has 256 digs. Emily Carwile has 233 assists.
Meade County’s Brooke McElfresh has 171 kills. Ella Gagel has 160 assists. Jolie Sonner has 310 digs.
