Tyranda Stuart finished with 13 kills, eight digs, four aces and two blocks, and Kennedy Murphy added 31 assists, six digs, two kills and two aces as Owensboro Catholic outlasted Breckinridge County in five sets Tuesday night at OCHS.
The Lady Aces won 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 14-25, 15-5.
Blair Riney posted 18 digs, nine kills and three aces for Catholic (6-2), Jaiden Grant tallied nine kills with five blocks and four digs, and Olivia Castlen recorded nine kills, seven digs and three aces.
Other top contributors for the Lady Aces included Karsen Tipmore (24 digs); Andi Davis (15 digs); Isabelle Reisz (10 digs, two aces); Mayme Powell (eight assists) and Lindsey Warren (four digs).
Breckinridge County slipped to 4-8.
APOLLO FALLS AT meade County
The E-Gals lost in four sets in Brandenburg, falling 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-22.
Ava Fazio finished with 14 kills and six blocks for Apollo (8-4) and Abie Butterworth recorded seven kills, five blocks and three aces, while Jennifer Lee added eight kills with four blocks and Ahalia Ramirez posted 28 assists with 12 digs.
Other top performers for the E-Gals included Avery Gray (two kills, three blocks); Kaley Dickinson (19 digs, five aces); Kelsey Dickinson (20 digs); Jessica Lee (three blocks); Ella Alvey (eight digs) and Kadi Daugherty (eight digs).
Apollo was only the second team this season to win a set from Meade County (11-0).
