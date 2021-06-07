LEITCHFIELD — After a rain delay of two hours Sunday, the 3rd Region Baseball Tournament semifinals got going at Grayson County High School.
Owensboro Catholic had a wild ending to a 7-6 win over Hancock County in the first game of day.
Ohio County was able to hold off Meade County 3-1 in the second game.
Catholic and Ohio County are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Monday for the regional championship, weather permitting.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7, HANCOCK COUNTY 6
Owensboro Catholic sure showed it could bring the drama and clutch long-ball hitting in a last-gasp at-bat.
Down three runs, the Aces got two straight home runs — a 2-run shot by Luke Evans and a solo shot by Luke Scales — to tie the game. Jamison Wall ended it with a walk-off single to the wall that allowed Catholic to escape 7-6 over Hancock County.
The bottom of the seventh started with a Sam McFarland triple to right field.
“Sam cam up big with a triple. I’ve been seeing the ball better lately, so I tried to barrel it up and it just flew,” Evans said. “I knew if we got a couple of runners on and got a couple of hits we could get momentum. One guy leads off well and it carries on.”
“We said it was win or go home, we’re a big last-minute team, a comeback team,” Scales said. “We don’t like to go home.”
“That might have been the most intense game I’ve played,” Evans said.
Catholic went to 31-5 on the season.
Catholic coach Derek Hibbs wasn’t worried about his team being tight with its back to the wall and its season on the line.
“I never had a doubt in our guys to keep the right mind set going,” Hibbs said. “One thing we talked about before the seventh inning, the whole entire season it has been the lineup, it hasn’t been one guy, it’s been the lineup. So, three guys stepped up, tied the game, and we just kept that momentum and ended up finishing it.”
Hancock County starting pitcher, freshman Brock Tindle, had done a fine job keeping the Aces hitters under control for most of the game. He gave up just one hit through the first three innings before Catholic started making some connections in the fourth inning.
Scales doubled and scored on a fielder’s choice by Finley Munsey to start chipping away at Hancock County’s 6-0 lead.
Scales doubled in a run and Finley Munsey had a sacrifice RBI, making it 6-3 Hancock County heading o the top of the sixth.
“We started picking up on how (Tindle) was pitching us,” Evans said. “He started us off with a lot of sliders so we went up there looking for first pitch slider, we made adjustments.”
Tindle threw around 30 pitches in the first three innings, but he threw around 70 pitches in the last three innings.
“We knew we were going to see the slider a lot,” Hibbs said. “I think later we saw that he wasn’t locating his fastball well, we made him extend counts out and he would have to get ahead of us to use that slider.”
The final at-bat for Catholic was not without controversy. A major flare up erupted after the Scales home run, which resulted in coaches having to be separated by umpires.
Both Hibbs and Hancock County coach Brad Keown were ejected from the game. Hibbs wouldn’t comment on what led to the tempers flaring on both sides.
Hibbs could face a 2-game suspension if the ejections are upheld by the KHSAA. The head umpire has to file a report on the ejections and the KHSAA will make a decision on the ejections from there, according to Catholic athletic director Jason Morris.
Hancock County jumped on top of the Aces with two runs in the first. Kaleb Keown had an RBI single and Drew Lyday scored on an error.
The Hornets kept the pressure on in the third with a 3-run home run to center by Kaleb Keown. Cole Dixon led off the inning with a double and Lyday followed that with a single.
Logan Willis doubled in he fourth and scored on a single to right by Hunter Severs to finish building the 6-0 lead.
Tindle took the loss with four strikeouts and three walks.
“Tindle threw well for us, from the first inning until we pulled him, he had good control,” Keown said. “Their top hitters got on him at the end, but Brock did what we wanted him to do.”
Hancock County finished 14-18.
Catholic 7, Hancock 6
HANCOCK COUNTY 203 100 0 — 6 9 1
CATHOLIC 000 120 4 —7 11 1
WP-Scales. LP-Tindle. 2B-Scales 2, F. Munsey (C). Dixon, Willis (H). 3B-McFarland (C). HR-Scales, Evans (C). Keown (H).
OHIO COUNTY 3, MEADE COUNTY 1
Matthew Smith was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Ohio County, which is 18-16.
Clayton Goff had a big triple and an RBI to help the Eagles.
“We did a good job hunting our pitches,” Ohio County coach Ben Everley said.
Senior pitcher Brandon Davis struck out nine for Ohio County and only gave up one hit in the game.
“He got better with every pitch,” Everly said of Davis.
“This game was excellent,” Davis said. “My curve ball was working well, I was hitting my spots.”
Ohio County managed six hits in the game.
