Owensboro Catholic scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning and went on to post a 4-2 victory over Hancock County in the championship game of the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Softball Tournament on Thursday at Edmonson County High School in Brownsville.

Brooke Hamilton led the way for the Lady Aces, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored.

Catholic (4-5) got RBIs from Gracie Jennings, Lillie Grant and Abbie Dukate. Grant and Dukate each had two hits.

Winning pitcher Hadley Phelps went the distance for the Lady Aces, scattering nine hits and striking out four.

The Lady Hornets (5-4) got two hits each from Ella Staples, Lily Roberts and Lauren Proctor.

OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 300 1 — 4 9 2

HANCOCK COUNTY 001 010 0 — 2 9 4

WP-Phelps. LP-Roberts. 2B-Grant, Hamilton (OC).

WHITESVILLE TRINITY 4, BUTLER COUNTY 2

Whitesville Trinity rallied from a two-run deficit to overhaul 12th District rival Butler County at Whitesville Community Park.

Georgia Howard had two hits, including a double, for the Lady Raiders (3-6), who notched their third consecutive victory.

Lexy Edge scattered seven hits to pick up the pitching victory.

Aliceson Hunt homered for Butler County, which lost for only the third time in 12 outings.

BUTLER COUNTY 010 010 0 — 2 7 2

WHITESVILLE TRINITY 000 031 x — 4 5 1

WP-Edge. LP-Hunt. 2B-Howard (T). HR-Hunt (BC).

BASEBALL McLEAN COUNTY 14, HOPKINS CO. CENTRAL 4

The Cougars (4-5) pounded out 11 hits in a six-inning conquest of the visiting Storm at Calhoun.

Cruz Lee went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and an RBI, Tyler Larkin was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Will Logsdon drove in three runs, and Kamden Level had two hits and an RBI.

Winning pitcher Grant Lovell struck out eight batters.

Tanner Edwards homered for the Storm (0-8).

HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL 000 103 — 4 5 3

McLEAN COUNTY 331 034 — 14 11 2

WP-Lovell. LP-Hight. 2B-Lee, Logsdon (MC). 3B-Larkin (MC). HR-Edwards (HC).

GIRLS’ TENNIS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 9, LOGAN COUNTY 0

The Lady Mustangs swept Logan County, getting singles victories from Baker Hardison, Sarah-Cate Boggess, Whitlee Stovall, Abigail Latham, Sidney Mercer and Abbi Staples.

Muhlenberg County’s doubles victors were Boggess-Hardison, Stovall-Latham and Staples-Kendra Walker.

BOYS’ TENNIS MUHLENBERG COUNTY 4, LOGAN COUNTY 1

The Mustangs got singles victories from Heath Embry and Camden Harris.

Muhlenberg County’s doubles winners were Harris-Michael Schindler and Isaac Evans-Cameron Hovebrick.