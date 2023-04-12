CALHOUN — Owensboro Catholic strung together enough hits and runs to claim a 5-3 win over McLean County in the All ‘A’ 3rd Region baseball championship.
The Aces won their fourth straight All ‘A’ 3rd Region title Tuesday night at McLean County field.
Catholic will move on to the All ‘A’ State Tournament sectional round against the winner of the 4th Region at a later date in April.
The All ‘A’ statewide baseball tournament will be April 28-29 at Campbellsville High School.
“It is perfect for us, that was one of our goals with us being so young,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said of winning All ‘A’ regional and advancing to the state tournament. “We’ll have to swing the bats better, still have our pitching and defense. We’re trying to learn to win back to back games, it was a huge emotional game last night.”
Catholic beat Hancock County 3-2 in nine innings Monday night to advance to the All ‘A’ regional championship game.
The Aces won the All ‘A’ state title in 2021, and lost in the Region 3-4 sectional to Glasgow in 2022.
Catholic went up 2-0 in the top of the second at McLean when Barrett Evans singled and Houston Flynn reached on an error, with Evans scoring on a fielder’s choice by Mason Moser and Flynn scoring on a Brady Atwell single.
McLean County answered with one run in the bottom of the second, with C Martin getting a base hit and scoring on J Groves single.
Catholic went up 3-1 in the top of the fourth when Flynn walked, advanced on a Moser single and scored on a passed ball.
HB Whitaker knocked a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-2. McLean County tied the game in the bottom of the fifth when Cruz Lee singled, stole second and third bases and scored on an error.
Evans scored again in the top of the sixth from third on a passed ball after he reached on an error, to put Catholic up for good 4-3. Catholic tacked on an insurance run in the seventh when Atwell singled then scored from third on Grant Parson’s double.
Jamison Wall did a good job working out of trouble at times on the pitching mound for Catholic, striking out five through five innings. Jaxson White struck out three in two innings of relief work.
“Jamison did really well, he made some good pitches when he had to,” Hamilton said. “Jaxson did what Jaxson has done all year.”
Owensboro Catholic is 9-4. McLean County is 6-7.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC|020 101 1 — 5 6 2
McLEAN COUNTY|010 110 0 — 3 5 2
WP-Wall. LP-J. Lee. 2B-Parson (C). HR-Whitaker (M).
ALL ‘A’ REGIONAL TEAM
Owensboro Catholic: Barrett Evans, Grant Parson, Brady Atwell.
McLean County: Jax Lee, HB Whitaker.
Hancock County: Brock Tindle.
Whitesville Trinity: Landon Huff.
Edmonson County: Cam Lich.
