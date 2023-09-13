Owensboro Catholic beat Owensboro High School 3-0 in a 9th District volleyball game Tuesday night at the OCHS gymnasium.
The Lady Aces won 25-23, 25-21, 25-20.
Olivia Castlen led Catholic (9-3, 3-0 9th District) with 13 kills, Tyranda Stuart recorded 12 kills with four blocks, Blair Riney posted 12 digs, five kills, three aces and two blocks, and Karsen Tipmore finished with 15 digs.
Other top performers included Jaiden Grant (nine digs, three kills, two aces); Isabelle Reisz (four digs, three aces); Kennedy Murphy (three digs, two aces); Andi Davis (three digs) and Lindsey Warren (one kill).
Addie Travis paced OHS (6-9, 1-2) with 10 digs, nine kills and two blocks, Kiersten Taylor added seven digs with six kills, Ava Fincher passed for 15 assists with five digs, and Rose Lauren recorded 16 digs.
Other contributions came from Anna Travis (four assists, four digs); Chase Mather (six digs, four kills, two aces); and Mollie Bratcher (two blocks).
BOYS SOCCER
MONDAY RESULT
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 7, LYON COUNTY 1
Brody Martin scored five goals and had an assist in the Aces’ victory in Eddyville.
Owen Brey added a goal and an assist for Catholic (6-5), Sam Brauer had a goal, and Luke Pfeifer, Chance Martin and Jeremy Danetz each passed for an assist. Ben Dawson made two saves in goal.
