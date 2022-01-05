Owensboro Catholic got double 26-point performances from Parker Gray and Jai Webb in its Boys All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament win Tuesday.
The duo led the Aces to an 80-61 win over Whitesville Trinity at the St. Mary of the Woods Horn Community Center.
Catholic will meet McLean County on Thursday for the regional championship, the time had not been set Tuesday night. McLean County was a 43-33 winner over Edmonson County in the other semifinal.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 80
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 61
Webb scored 16 points in the third quarter after he’d had a hard time getting shots at the rim to fall in the first half. Gray put up steady points throughout the game.
Catholic took a 33-27 halftime lead and expanded it to 44-29 in the opening minutes of the third period.
Trinity got the lead back to eight a couple of times later in the third quarter, but Catholic was able to build its lead again in the fourth period.
Rebounding became an issue for Trinity trying to keep up with Jari Barber and Webb inside. Barber was one point shy of a double-double with nine points, 10 rebounds. Webb had six rebounds to go with his scoring.
“We have two guys with a lot of rebounds, that’s hard to deal with,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “Parker can score, ever since the day he walked into the gym he’s been a guy who can put points on the board.”
Catholic fouled a lot in the first half and didn’t guard well until the second half, according to Riley.
“One of the biggest mistakes we made in the first half was told them don’t foul, and we committed 12 fouls in the first half, that’s a lot of fouls,” Riley said. “We told them if we guard we’ll win the game. Defense travels.”
Catholic came out with more intensity after halftime. The Aces are 6-8 on the season.
“We talked to all of them, we weren’t real happy with them,” Riley said.
Webb has played six games after returning from a shoulder injury.
Webb and Brian Griffith were effective when Catholic went to its 1-3-1 trapping defense, which also caused Trinity problems.
“Griffith and Webb are two big-time athletes, in any place you put them on the floor, it makes it difficult,” Riley said. “Brian only had six points in the game, but we were a different team when he was in the game, he kind of calmed us.”
Catholic was 30-for-61 from the floor for 49%. Catholic was 4-of-15 on 3s, and it made 16-of-24 free throws.
Landon Huff scored 16 points to lead Trinity (5-7). Nathan Hernandez scored 15 points, Bailey Wright and Gavin Howard each scored 13 points for Trinity. The Raiders made 16-of-23 free throws.
“It’s tough, you’ve got to give something up,” Trinity coach Nathan West said. “If you try to double Jai you might leave Parker open on the opposite side. You’ve got to be aware of Brian because he’s a good enough scorer, he can pass it, he sees the floor well, he’s so fast. You try to take the most away that you can.”
McLEAN COUNTY 43 EDMONSON COUNTY 33
Jaxon Floyd scored 14 points and Cruz Lee added 11 to lead McLean County to the All ‘A’ regional semifinal win.
“I thought we played well defensively, they run a 5 out and back cut, we concentrated on taking that away,” McLean County coach Darrin Lynam said. “Our press and traps bothered them some, got some separation in the first half, then we kind of salted it away in the second half.
“We’ve got some stuff need to clean up offensively, we’re still a work in progress. Defense has got to be our staple, it was there tonight again. When the ball doesn’t go in the basket, your defense had better be there.”
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 14 19 24 23 — 80
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 10 17 21 13 — 61
Owensboro Catholic (80) — Gray 26, Webb 26, Barber 9, T. Carrico 6, Griffith 6, Clark 5, Frick 2.
Whitesville Trinity (61) — Huff 16, Hernandez 15, Howard 13, Wright 13, Geotz 2, Smith 2.
McLEAN COUNTY 13 8 14 8 — 43
EDMONSON COUNTY 5 7 13 8 — 33
McLean County (43) — Floyd 14, Lee 11, Dame 9, Cline 7, Durbin 2.
Edmonson County (33) — Taylor 8, Wall 7, Stice 6, Saling 4, Anderson 3, Highbaugh 3, Prunty 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.