Owensboro Catholic and Whitesville Trinity are both among several volleyball teams from the 3rd Region that are playing in the Bluegrass State Games this weekend.
Catholic is the defending 3rd Region champion that went 20-10 last season, and lost to national power Assumption in the first round of the State Tournament. Trinity won 28 games (28-8) and reached the semifinals of the regional tournament.
“We did summer stuff before the dead period,” Catholic coach Brian Hardison said. “Some of mine never stopped. Some were on my national OVC team, and they were playing in Orlando in June.”
Hardison was watching a scrimmage with Catholic’s varsity and junior varsity teams Thursday.
“We’re still trying to figure out service, we’re a little shaky some places,” Hardison said. “We’re piecing some stuff together. I think the team is wanting to do a little more uptempo. I feel like we’re adding some extra stuff in as far as how we pass.”
Trinity coach Daniel Morris said his team is usually ready for practice to start.
“For preseason practice all coaches are different in what they want,” Morris said. “I want to see their skills put to the test just like every other coach. However, the most important thing that I look for is fellowship and support of their teammates.
“Players coming in every year and giving a great attitude toward their teammates looks extremely good and shows a great leadership mentality. We are heading to Bluegrass State Games (Friday) to play against some good teams. All that we are focused on this week is playing Lady Raider volleyball like we know how. If we can do that then we will have a great showing.”
