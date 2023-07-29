OWESPTS-07-29-23 VOLLEYBALL PRACTICE

Owensboro Catholic’s Olivia Castlen spikes the ball over Assumption’s Chloe Smith (23) and Gabrielle Gerry during the first round of the KHSAA Volleyball State Tournament at Assumption High School in Louisville.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Catholic and Whitesville Trinity are both among several volleyball teams from the 3rd Region that are playing in the Bluegrass State Games this weekend.

Catholic is the defending 3rd Region champion that went 20-10 last season, and lost to national power Assumption in the first round of the State Tournament. Trinity won 28 games (28-8) and reached the semifinals of the regional tournament.

