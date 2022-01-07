The snow on Thursday gave Owensboro Catholic’s boys basketball team some extra time to rest and prepare for the Boys All ‘A’ 3rd Region championship game against McLean County.
The Aces have played their last three games with all three of their top scoring threats on the court. Parker Gray has been starting since the beginning of the season and has done a good job getting the ball in the basket. Gray has had two games where he scored 31 points each, and he put up 26 points, along with Ji Webb, to push Catholic to an 80-61 win at Whitesville Trinity in the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament opener on Tuesday.
Webb has played six games and is averaging 20.3 points and 8.5 rebounds a game. Webb, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound junior, had shoulder surgery in the offseason. Webb had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds against a large-school power Oakland from the Murfreesboro, Tennessee, area. That was also the first game back for Griffith, who scored 22 points in the 65-58 loss at the Roy’s Bar-B-Que/First Southern National Bank tournament in Russellville.
Webb went over 1,000 points in his career against Oakland. Griffith passed the 1,000-point mark last season.
“We’ve been playing part of the year without two 1,000-point scorers,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “It’s just going to take a few games for Griff, basketball shape and game shape are different.”
Riley felt like Catholic had three really good scorers with Gray, Webb and Griffith. Gray has hit for 17.8 points a game and has gone 23-of-74 from 3-point range for 31%.
“If we can keep those three healthy, we have a chance to be pretty good before it’s over with,” Riley said.
Griffith had ACL knee surgery after last season and has played three games, averaging 14.3 points.
“Griff, his was a knee injury, and we want to take our time,” Riley said of Griffith’s recovery and return to full speed. “I don’t want to do anything wrong, it’s been a group deal on his care, we’re consulting on what to do.”
The effects of Webb’s recovery on his shoulder could take some time to get through.
Catholic is 4-2 since Webb has returned. Catholic is 6-8 on the season and lost its first four, having Gray as its primary scoring threat.
“We told our kids from the get-go that December would be hard for us,” Riley said, noting that other players improved with their increased time on the court. “I think so, it was up to them to make plays. Tutt Carrico can score. Jari (Barber) is just so large, 6-4, 275, he can rebound and he’s our best passer.”
