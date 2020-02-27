Owensboro Catholic built a big lead, then withstood a bit of a charge from Apollo High School before ending the Eagles’ season in the opening round of the 9th District Tournament.
The Aces beat Apollo, 69-50, on Wednesday at the Sportscenter to advance to the district championship game against Owensboro High School on Friday night.
Both Catholic and OHS go to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
The Aces got major balance across their score sheet with four reaching double figures in scoring.
Brian Griffith led Catholic with 19 points and Drew Hartz added 14 points. Andrew Riney and Ji Webb each scored 11 for Catholic (18-13).
The Aces got things going right at an opportune time as district tournaments have been going across the commonwealth this week.
They lost four straight to close the regular season, and six of their last eight.
But now, Catholic is in the regional tournament for the fifth straight time, and that’s a first in Aces history.
“I’m a historian, this is the first time in school history Catholic has made five straight trips to the regional tournament,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “That’s real nice, our seniors this is four straight times, I think that’s a big deal, pretty special. It’s special to be able to go back to the regional tournament.”
Catholic shot the ball well and defended in the first half, which helped it overcome a 7-0 deficit to start the game. The Aces went on a 10-0 run, then on a 16-3 run to take control of the game. Catholic led 36-15 at the half.
“You don’t want it to be just one or two guys scoring,” Riley said of Catholic’s balance. “Anytime you don’t turn ball over but one time in a half, it’s hard to beat somebody if you don’t turn it over. The way we shot the ball, I’m not sure we can play much better than we did in the first half.”
Catholic made 14-of-26 from the floor in the first half for 53.8% and 5-of-10 from 3-point range. Catholic was 27-of-54 for 50% for the game, and 7-of-15 on 3-pointers.
Catholic outrebounded Apollo 27-19 and Catholic had 13 offensive rebounds. Riney had seven rebonds and four assists. Griffith also had four assists as Catholic had 10 assists to one turnover at halftime.
Things went the opposite direction for Apollo after its hot start. The Eagles went more than five minutes without scoring in the first quarter.
“We could not make shots, we had five made field goals at the half and 11 turnovers,” Apollo coach Steve Barker said.
“So, 11 turnovers and five made field goals, you’re not going to beat anybody. The second half, we relaxed, because we were down so much, and just decided to play instead of worrying about if you lose you’re done.
Apollo trailed 52-39 to start the fourth quarter, but that was as close as it could get.
“We called a timeout in the fourth quarter and said c’mon now, we kind of quit guarding for awhile,” Riley said.
Malik Wilson scored 12 points to lead Apollo and Cameron Frantz added 11. The Eagles finished 5-25.
“Griffith was really good, Webb was really good, Hartz was really good,” Barker said. “If those three guys are playing well, they’re pretty hard to beat.”
APOLLO 10-5-24-11 — 50
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 19-17-16-17 — 69
Apollo (50) — Wilson 12, Frantz 11, Ash 9, Kinison 8, Johnson 6, Rhinerson 2, Smith 2.
Owensboro Catholic (69) — Griffith 19, Hartz 14, Webb 11, Riney 11, Weaver 6, Munsey 3, Scales 3, McFarland 2.
