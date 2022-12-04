Owensboro Catholic had great balance in beating Butler County 75-67 in a boys basketball game the Independence Bank Tipoff Classic on Saturday at the Sportscenter.
Brian Griffith and Parker Gray each scored 18 points to lead Catholic. Luke Beickman added 17 points. Tut Carrico had 12 points.
Butler County standouts Ty Price and Lawson Rice led the Bears. Price, a top 50 sophomore nationally, scored 28 points. Rice added 26 points.
CATHOLIC (75) — Griffith 18, Gray 18, Beickman 17, Carrico 12, Sims 7, Frick 2, Hobgood 1.
BOYS
OHIO COUNTY 63, THOMAS NELSON 29
Parker Culbertson scored 20 points, Elijah Decker added 12 points and Walker Lindsay added 10 for Ohio County at Campbellsville.
OHIO COUNTY (63) — Culbertson 20, Decker 12, Lindsay 10, Kennedy 8, Young 5, Morse 5, Ward 3.
McLEAN COUNTY 63, DUBOIS COUNTY 45
Brodie Cline scored 19 points, Gunnar Revlett added 18 points and Jaxon Floyd had 16 for McLean County.
McLean County also beat Meade County 56-36 on Friday night. Floyd scored 19 points and Cline added 15 for McLean County.
GIRLS
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC WINS 2
Catholic beat Silver Creek (Ind) 58-38 in the Independence Bank Classic. Karmin Riley scored 15 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Lexie Keelin added 12 to lead Catholic.
Catholic also topped Elizabethtown 56-30. Catholic was led by Riley again with 15 points and three 3-pointers. Lauren Keelin scored 13 points and hit three 3-pointers. Hailee Johnson scored 12 points for Catholic (4-0).
CATHOLIC 58, SILVER CREEK 38
CATHOLIC (58) — Riley 15, Le Keelin 12, Johnson 8, Hayden 6, Randolph 6, La. Keelin 6, Krampe 4, Davis 1, Riney 1.
CATHOLIC 56, E’town 30
CATHOLIC (56) — Riley 15, La Keelin 13, Johnson 12, Le Keelin 7, Riney 6, Hayden 2, Krampe 1.
LOUISVILLE BUTLER 42, APOLLO 31
Kennedy Lane scored nine points and Jennifer Lee added eight points to lead Apollo.
APOLLO (31) — Lane 9, Lee 8, Survant 5, Dant 5, John 4.
HANCOCK COUNTY 58, FAIRDALE 21
Ella House and Lily Roberts each scored 12 points, while Bailey Poole and Emma Morris each added 11 for Hancock County. Morris also had five assists and set a school record with 11 steals in a game.
HANCOCK COUNTY (58) — Roberts 12, House 12, Poole 11, Morris 11, Keown 2, Roberts 2, Ross 2, Johnson 2.
