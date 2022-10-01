Owensboro Catholic beat Breckinridge County 3-0 in volleyball Thursday night.
Catholic won 25-16, 25-14, 25-21.
Jaiden Grant had 10 kills, Olivia Castlen had eight kills for Catholic. Kennedy Murphy had 28 assists. Emily Christian had 14 digs, Karson Tipmore had 11 digs.
Catholic is 12-8.
DC won 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-14.
Sydney DeRossitt had nine kills, eight digs for Daviess County. Taylor Roberts had 24 digs, Emma Rogers had 13 digs. Josie Newcom had 17 kills, 12 digs. Lexi Owen had 43 assists, seven digs, six blocks.
DC is 15-9.
Ohio County won 25-22, 25-12, 25-12 in Greenville.
Caroline Law had 21 assists, seven digs, five aces. Camryn Kennedy had 14 kills, 11 digs. Kaitlyn Sampson had five aces, five digs. Ella Decker had four digs, four aces. Jalyn Whittaker had seven digs.
Ohio County is 23-6.
