Owensboro Catholic volleyball beat Hancock County 25-9,25-7,25-15 Thursday night at the K-3 gym.
Hadley Latham had eight kills for Catholic. Cate Sights had 14 kills, four blocks and six digs. Emily Christian 21 digs and five aces. Paige Miles had 13 assists, five kills and six digs. Kennedy Murphy had 19 assists.
The Lady Aces (22-8) play again in a tri-match Saturday against Logan County and Bowling Green.
Hancock County slipped to 5-23.
OHIO COUNTY SWEEPS McLEAN CountyOhio County beat McLean County 25-3, 25-20, 25-9.
Caroline Law had 11 assists and eight kills for the Lady Eagles (16-9), while Camryn Kennedy had 18 assists and nine kills. Madison Decker had four kills, and Kaitlyn Sampson had eight aces and six kills.
McLean County fell to 3-19.
