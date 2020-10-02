Owensboro Catholic took five sets to subdue Whitesville Trinity in high school volleyball on Thursday.
Catholic won 17-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23, 15-13 at Trinity.
Jenna Glenn had 34 digs and three aces for Catholic. Leann Lyon had 13 kills. Cate Sights had 16 kills and two blocks. Emily Christian had 28 digs. Delaney Flaherty had 20 digs. Lilly Farmer had 25 assists. Kennedy Murphy had 20 assists.
DAVIESS COUNTY BEATS MUHLENBERG
Daviess County swept Muhlenberg County 25-23, 25-13, 25-10 at the Panther Gym.
Daviess County is 8-1.
Josie Newcom had 12 kills for Daviess County. Kendal Goetz had 10 digs, seven aces. Kloee Phelps had 14 digs. Adylan Ayer had 10 kills. Ryann Keller had 23 assists.
OHIO COUNTY STOPS McLEAN
Ohio County swept McLean County 25-22, 25-14, 25-11 at Calhoun. Ohio County is 7-4.
Kaitlyn Sampson had 10 kills and six digs for Ohio County. Heaven Vanover had 10 kills. Camryn Kennedy had 20 assists and four aces.
