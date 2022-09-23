Owensboro Catholic dropped Warren East 3-0 in volleyball (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) on Thursday at Catholic.
Olivia Castlen had 16 kills for Catholic. Tyranda Stuart and Abigail Williams each had five kills for Catholic. Kennedy Murphy had 30 assists. Emily Christian had 16 digs. Catholic is 7-6 on the season.
OHIO COUNTY 3, MEADE COUNTY 0
Ohio County beat Meade County 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 in Hartford. Caroline Law had 28 assists, 12 digs for Ohio County. Camryn Kennedy had 15 digs, nine kills. Kaitlyn Sampson had 13 kills, 12 digs. Ella Decker had 10 digs. Kate Hoskins had five kills. Ohio County is 21-5.
APOLLO 3, WEBSTER COUNTY 0
Apollo won 25-13, 25-20, 25-10.
Abie Butterworth had nine kills and Jennifer Lee had six kills for Apollo. Ahalia Ramirez had 16 kills. Kaley Dickinson had 19 digs and Ella Alvey had 17 digs. Apollo is 8-8 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER DAVIESS COUNTY 2, WARREN CENTRAL 1
Nate Dailey and Sean Higgs scored goals for Daviess County (13-3-1). Ahmed Abdullahi had an assist.
