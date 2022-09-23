Owensboro Catholic dropped Warren East 3-0 in volleyball (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) on Thursday at Catholic.

Olivia Castlen had 16 kills for Catholic. Tyranda Stuart and Abigail Williams each had five kills for Catholic. Kennedy Murphy had 30 assists. Emily Christian had 16 digs. Catholic is 7-6 on the season.

