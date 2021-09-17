Cate Sights recorded 17 kills and 10 digs as Owensboro Catholic swept Henderson County in volleyball action Thursday at OCHS.
The Lady Aces won 25-9, 25-22, 25-13.
Olivia Castlen added eight kills, five blocks, a dig and an ace for Catholic (9-3), while Kennedy Murphy totaled 10 assists, five digs, four aces, four kills and a block. Emily Christian finished with 20 digs, two aces and a kill, and Paige Mills posted 20 assists, four aces, three digs and a block. Blaire Riney had 10 digs.
Henderson County fell to 17-5.
OWENSBORO ROLLS GRAYSON COUNTYBrooklyn Williams recorded 12 kills, two blocks, two digs and an assist, and Maya Joska added 10 kills, nine assists, five digs, a pair of aces and a block as the Lady Devils claimed a 25-23, 25-14, 25-13 win in Leitchfield.
Owensboro (12-6) also got 14 assists, eight kills, three digs, two blocks and an ace from Mia Covington, as well as 17 digs, five kills and two aces from Chase Mather. Kennedy Thompson added 16 digs, four aces, three kills and two assists.
Other production came from Addie McDaniel (seven digs, three aces); Addie Travis (two digs, two blocks, one assist, one kill); and Hannah Ashley (eight digs).
Grayson County slipped to 4-11.
APOLLO BEATS HOPKINSVILLE
Apollo topped Hopkinsville 25-16, 25-4, 25-12 at Eagle Arena.
Havanah John had 21 kills, Allie Hargitt had nine aces, Ahalia Ramirez had 29 assists, and Abby Spong had five digs.
Apollo improved to 7-11.
DAVIESS COUNTY STOPS OHIO COUNTYDC won 25-21, 26-24, 25-19 in Hartford.
Josie Newcom had 21 kills to lead DC (12-7). Lexi Owen had 33 assists, Kayla Clark had 14 digs, Adylan Ayer had nine kills, and Kayla Thomson had five blocks.
Caroline Law had 14 assists and 10 digs for Ohio County (8-8). Kaitlyn Sampson had 10 digs and six kills for the Lady Eagles, Camryn Kennedy had 12 assists, 10 digs and five kills, and Heaven Vanover had 12 digs.
LADY RAIDERS BEAT EDMONSON COUNTYWhitesville Trinity captured a 25-8, 25-11, 25-9 win in Whitesville.
Cassidy Morris had 10 kills and four digs for the Lady Raiders (15-4), Josie Aull added 27 assists, and Hannah Nash posted nine kills with seven aces.
Other top contributors for Trinity included Bailey Millay (three digs); Abby Payne (nine digs); Georgia Howard (seven kills, five digs, four aces); Taylor Pedley (four digs); Kenzie McDowell (four kills, two blocks); and Corli Mills (one kill).
GIRLS’ SOCCER OWENSBORO 5, BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0Sydney Lovett scored four goals to lead the Lady Devils at Shifley Park.
JaNyiah Wimberly added a goal for OHS (6-6), while goalkeeper Chandler Worth recorded two saves for her fifth shutout of the year.
Breckinridge County slipped to 5-6.
