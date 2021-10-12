By THE
MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Owensboro Catholic swept Webster County in volleyball Monday night 25-11,25-11,25-12 at Catholic.
Cate Sights had 12 kills, four aces, five digs. Emily Christian had 20 digs. Paige Miles had 11 assists. Kennedy Murphy had 17 assists. Abby Baughman had five kills, four blocks. Abigail Williams had four kills. Blair Riney had three aces. Karsen Tipmore had three digs. Olivia Castlen had four blocks, three kills.
Catholic is 23-10 and will go to Owensboro High School on Tuesday.
The Lady Aces played in Bowling Green on Saturday dropping a match to Logan County 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 19-25. The Lady Aces also fell to Bowling Green High School 20-25, 15-25, 17-25.
Sights had 26 kills, eight digs and three blocks. Hadley Latham had 10 kills. Christian had 28 digs. Grace Moseley had three blocks.
Paige Miles had 22 assists, nine blocks, nine digs, seven kills. Kennedy Murphy had 30 assists, 15 digs. Abigail Williams had 10 blocks, six kills. Blair Riney had 14 digs. Karsen Tipmore had four digs. Castlen had 13 blocks, eight kills.
