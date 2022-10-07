Owensboro Catholic beat Whitesville Trinity 3-2 Thursday night at Whitesville. Catholic won 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13.

Jaiden Grant and Olivia Castlen each had 15 kills and Tyranda Stuart had 14 kills for Catholic.

