Owensboro Catholic beat Whitesville Trinity 3-2 Thursday night at Whitesville. Catholic won 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13.
Jaiden Grant and Olivia Castlen each had 15 kills and Tyranda Stuart had 14 kills for Catholic.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Owensboro Catholic beat Whitesville Trinity 3-2 Thursday night at Whitesville. Catholic won 25-27, 25-17, 24-26, 25-20, 15-13.
Jaiden Grant and Olivia Castlen each had 15 kills and Tyranda Stuart had 14 kills for Catholic.
Kennedy Murphy had 49 assists. Emily Christian had 31 digs.
Blair Riney had 21 digs.
Catholic is 14-9 on the season. Trinity is 25-7.
Hannah Nash had 18 kills for Trinity.
Josie Aull had 37 assists. Caroline Hall had 29 digs.
APOLLO 3, EDMONSON COUNTY 1Apollo beat Edmonson County 3-1 (25-13, 26-24, 26-28, 25-18).
Abie Butterworth and Ava Fazio each had 13 kills for Apollo. Jennifer Lee had 11 kills.
Fazio had 11 blocks and Lee had 10 blocks.
Apollo is 16-14 on the season.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.