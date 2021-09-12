The Owensboro Catholic volleyball team won the 3rd Region All ‘A’ championship on Saturday and will advance to the All ‘A’ State Tournament next weekend.
The Lady Aces beat Whitesville Trinity in the championship match 18-25, 25-15, 25-22 at Trinity. They also beat Edmonson County 25-14, 25-15.
Cate Sights had 33 kills, 17 digs and six blocks. Hadley Latham had 14 kills. Emily Christian had 42 digs. Claire Augenstein had four blocks. Blaire Riney had 10 digs. Paige Miles had 38 assists. Kennedy Murphy had 35 assists, four blocks.
Abigail Williams had 12 kills, 10 blocks. Olivia Castlen had eight kills and eight digs.
Catholic is now 7-3.
APOLLO GOES 1-2 AT TAYLOR
Apollo was 1-2 on Saturday at the Taylor County Throwdown.
Apollo beat Graves County 26-24, 25-22. The E-Gals lost to Spencer County (22-25, 25-23, 13-15) and Pulaski County (25-18, 16-25, 16-15).
Havanah John had 28 kills. Maddi Boswell had 23 kills. Ahalia Ramirez racked up 46 assists. Abby Spong had 31 digs.
girls GOLF
Apollo’s Macey Brown finished tied for fourth in the Women’s Bowling Green Invitational. Brown shot 6-over 78 at Bowling Green Country Club.
Cathryn Brown from Lyon County won with a 75.
Alexa Salamah from Owensboro High School shot 84.
Claire Reynolds from Apollo and Daviess County’s Holly Holton each shot 88.
BOYS GOLF
Daviess County’s Grant Broughton and Dawson Lamb each shot 78 to tie for 20th in the Danny Spillman BGIT at Bowling Green Country Club.
Luke Coyle from Taylor County won the BGIT with a 4-under 68.
