Owensboro Catholic was aggressive defensively and put together a run or two at opportune times in the second half to take a 60-46 win over Whitesville Trinity in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Tuesday night.

The gym was packed at the Horn Community Center to see a matchup of two teams that were off to undefeated starts with each at 4-0.

