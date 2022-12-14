Owensboro Catholic was aggressive defensively and put together a run or two at opportune times in the second half to take a 60-46 win over Whitesville Trinity in the 3rd Region All ‘A’ Classic on Tuesday night.
The gym was packed at the Horn Community Center to see a matchup of two teams that were off to undefeated starts with each at 4-0.
Catholic went to 5-0 and will meet Hancock County in early January in the All ‘A’ regional.
“I thought the first half we all tried to do it ourselves, didn’t move the basketball,” Catholic coach Tim Riley said. “The second half we got a little more ball movement, got better looks. We were trying to pressure them like crazy. We had 17 turnovers, missed a lot of shots around the rim.
“We’re trying to play fast, what you hope when you play fast is you play somewhat even, then you have a couple of runs in the game. I thought they were wore down in terms of making shots. We played a lot of bodies.”
Catholic found itself in a 7-0 hole early, but it had gotten itself back in contention to trail 13-9 at the end of the first quarter.
A trio of 3-pointers in the second quarter, two from Parker Gray and another from Kaiser Frick, pushed Catholic in front 22-19. Trinity was up 23-22 with 1:38 left before halftime, when Catholic scored the last six points of the second quarter to go up 28-23 at the break.
Jody Hopgood scored inside, then Brian Griffith got an easy drive off a pass from Frick, and Hopgood closed the flurry with a rebound and basket.
Catholic also put together a couple of runs late in third quarter to stop rallies by Trinity (4-1).
Hopgood was a force in the paint at different times for Catholic, notching a double-double with a team-high 14 points and 16 rebounds. Brian Griffith and Gray each scored 12 points for the Aces, and Tutt Carrico added 10 points.
“Jody is really good, long kid, playing tough, going to get the ball,” Riley said. “That’s not his personality, he’s a happy dude, nice kid. He rebounded the ball.
Catholic was 16-of-45 from the floor for 35.5% Catholic was 4-of-11 on 3-pointers and was 16-of-23 from the free-throw line. Catholic was 15-of-20 on free throws in the second half.
Trinity never could get its 3-point shooting going throughout the team, Gavin Howard made all four of Trinity’s 3s on the way to a team-high 12 points. Landon Huff added 10 points. Trinity was 4-of-21 from 3-point range in the game.
“It’s the same battle we’ve always been fighting, that front of the jersey has a lot to do with it,” Trinity coach Nathan West said of Catholic. “It’s almost like they have a 5-10 point advantage coming in. A lot of turnovers, a lot of offensive rebounds, those two things are demoralizing. They have a good press. They did a good job of jamming us.”
Catholic hosts Daviess County on Friday. Trinity hosts Webster County on Friday.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 9 19 17 15 — 60
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 13 10 16 7 — 46
Owensboro Catholic (60) — Hopgood 14, Griffith 12, Gray 12, Carrico 10, Frick 7, Beickman 2, Ebelhar 2, Sims 1.
Whitesville Trinity (46) — Howard 12, Huff 10, Goetz 7, Smith 6, Hernandez 5, Mills 4, Aull 2.
