RICHMOND — Owensboro Catholic’s girls will be going for their fourth Kentucky All ‘A’ Classic state basketball championship Sunday.
The Lady Aces won the All ‘A’ in 2019, 2013 and 2011, and they are tied with three other schools for the most titles. Catholic also reached the championship game in 2016 but lost to Murray.
To achieve their fourth All ‘A’ state championship run, the Lady Aces want to improve their shooting from the floor when they take on Owen County at 11 a.m. CT in McBrayer Arena at Eastern Kentucky University.
“We’ve got to execute on offense and shoot the ball,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said. “Defense has been our key up here the whole time.”
Karmin Riley is averaging 13.2 points a game and Hailee Johnson is hitting for 12.8 points this season. They, along with their teammates, have had trouble finding the range consistently.
“I guess we’re just not as focused on shooting here,” Johnson said Saturday. “We’re ready to drive in, get the contact and get the foul.”
Catholic beat No. 7 Pikeville 43-41 on Saturday in the semifinals. Catholic’s trapping and pressure on the defensive end helped it survive against Pikeville. The Lady Aces are 18-6. It was only the second loss in 21 games for Pikeville this season.
Owen County had to survive itself in a 37-36 win over Covington Holy Cross in the other All ‘A’ girls semifinal Saturday.
Owen County’s Haley Logan hit a free throw with no time remaining on the clock to give her team the win and push its record to 17-6.
Robertson figured Owen County would be one more tough team that Catholic has to face to earn this All ‘A’ state championship.
“Berea was 17-2, Whitefield was 17-5, Pikeville was 19-1, we haven’t had an easy one and Owen County is good too,” Robertson said of the competition Catholic beat and their records going into their matchups. “We’re going to earn everything we get. We deserve to be in that championship game and let’s go out there and reward ourselves for it.”
