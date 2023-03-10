Owensboro Catholic will face the best girls high school basketball team in Kentucky when plays Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls State Basketball Tournament.
The matchup with the Lady Aces and Valkyries will be Friday at 10 a.m. CT at Rupp Arena in Lexington. Sacred Heart is 2-time defending state champion, it is No. 1 in Kentucky, and it is going for a second 3-peat in program history.
Catholic is 26-9. The Lady Aces beat Bowling Green 54-51 in the first game of the state tournament on Wednesday.
“We played like we were capable of against Bowling Green,” Catholic coach Michael Robertson said.
Karmin Riley scored 16 points to lead Catholic, hitting 5-of-11 from the floor and passing for five assists. Hailee Johnson made 3-of-4 from 3-point range on the way to 13 points, and she also led Catholic with six rebounds.
Catholic has played other top ranked teams in the second round of the state tournament before and fared well. Robertson knows Sacred Heart is another kind of team altogether. The Lady Aces played Sacred Heart in the regular season in 2022 and were knocked down 72-43.
“We were kind of in awe of them last year when played with them,” Robertson said. “Hopefully the familiarity of playing them last year will help us, we won’t be so shell shocked by their speed and athleticism. They push the ball so well, if you’re not getting back on defense, they’ve got a layup. They got us in the full court last year.
“I don’t think we want to get in a track meet. If they get in the 70s we’re in trouble.”
Sacred Heart is 33-3 and has won 16 straight games, including a 70-33 win over Lawrence County in the first round of the State Tournament on Wednesday.
ZaKiyah Johnson is a leading force for Sacred Heart, scoring 22.3 points a game. The No. 2 ranked sophomore player in the country, per ESPNW’s HoopGurlz recruiting rankings, Johnson already has college offers from South Carolina, UConn and Baylor.
“Johnson is on another level,” Robertson said. “Their size really worries me Friday.”
Reagan Bender averages 14.8 points a game and Angelina Pelayo averages 11.6 points for Sacred Heart.
