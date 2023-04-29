OWESPTS-04-29-23 ALL A BASEBALL ADVANCE

Owensboro Catholic’s Parker Heistand leads off second base as Todd County Central’s pitcher Preston Rager throws on Sunday at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Catholic will face a sizable challenge when it meets St. Mary in an opening round game of the All ‘A’ State Baseball Tournament on Saturday.

The Aces will play St. Mary at 4:30 p.m. CT at Campbellsville High School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.