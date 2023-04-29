Owensboro Catholic will face a sizable challenge when it meets St. Mary in an opening round game of the All ‘A’ State Baseball Tournament on Saturday.
The Aces will play St. Mary at 4:30 p.m. CT at Campbellsville High School.
If Catholic wins, it would be in a state semifinal matchup against the winner of Campbellsville and Walton-Verona on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. The All ‘A’ state championship game is Sunday at noon.
Despite having an outstanding 30-5 season, Catholic didn’t get past the All ‘A’ sectional in 2022.
“It’s an outstanding tournament,” Catholic coach Jody Hamilton said. “This year it was actually a goal we set early, because of our youth we didn’t know how good we could be.”
Hamilton feels like it will take a lot of work by the Aces to reach a Sunday morning game. Catholic is 15-7, and lost to Daviess County 7-2 last Tuesday after beating Evansville Mater Dei last Monday 8-7.
“St. Mary has got to be one of the top teams, they lost McCracken 3-0, their district is like ours, it is very good,” Hamilton said. “It will take an effort to get through Saturday to Sunday. It’s definitely going to be a challenge. Every game for us is a challenge. Some days we’re ready to go, things fall into place. Other days we have to figure out how to get things to fall in to place.
“We started two freshmen and 8th grader against Daviess County, Brady (Atwell) is hurt, he’s probably our most efficient hitter. He’s hit more home runs than anybody in region.”
Atwell is batting .414 with five home runs and 19 RBIs, but has been out of action with a broken cheek bone since April 20. Deuce Sims is batting .333 with 15 RBIs.
Grant Parson is Catholic’s top pitcher with a 1.63 ERA in 30 innings with 47 strikeouts, 19 walks.
Catholic showed its youth with the win over Mater Dei, then not being able to beat DC in a 9th District game the next night.
“Being a young team we had the big game on Sunday to put us in state tournament,” Hamilton said. “We beat Mater Dei and came from behind to do it. It was kind of hard two days in a row to come back. Down by five (7-2), and we won it in the last inning. I think the boys the next day emotionally took a while to wake up. You don’t walk eight guys (against DC) and expect to win games. Six of those scored I think.”
St Mary is 12-4-1. Luke Heath has a 0.97 ERA for the Vikings with 35 strikeouts and nine walks in 29 innings of work. Landon Durbin is hitting .566 with 30 RBIs.
