Owensboro Catholic solved what had been a four inning hitting drought in the bottom of the fifth inning on Sunday.
The Aces put five runs on Apollo to break open a tight game in the fifth, and went on to a 7-2 win for the 9th District Tournament championship on a sunny afternoon at Jack Hicks Field at Shifley Park.
Both Catholic and Apollo advance to next week’s 3rd Region Tournament at Grayson County High School. Catholic also won the district crown in 2019.
The No. 3 Aces had only managed one hit through four innings against Apollo starter Harrison Bowman, who did a good job keeping Catholic from doing much damage offensively.
“Harrison did a good job those first four innings,” Catholic coach Derek Hibbs said. “Kind of like (Saturday), we had the chance to push some more runs across and the pitchers did a good job keeping us from doing it.
“Once we got down 2-0 we tried to find a spark. We’d scored one run (against Owensboro) and had been shut out so far, our offense is too good for that. We tried to light a little fire in them. We got some guys on base, put some pressure on the pitcher, kind of put that five spot on there. The two spot in the sixth was big for us.”
Sam McFarland and Luke Evans walked to start the fifth. Bowman was taken out after giving up one hit, striking out four and walking four.
Tyler Payne came in and hit Luke Scales to load the bases. Finley Munsey then singled to right and scored two runs, tying the game 2-2 with no outs.
E Munsey singled down the third base line to bring in another run and push Catholic in front 3-2. Hunter Small was hit by a pitch, as was J Crabtree, who earned an RBI.
Jamison Wall pinch hit and got a sacrifice fly to score another run and put Catholic on top 5-2.
Evans led off the sixth inning with a double and Luke Scales was hit by a pitch for the third time in the game.
Evans scored on a wild pitch and Scales scored on a passed ball for the 7-2 lead as Payne was replaced by Will Strode on the mound.
“Once we get two or three we feel like we can get five or six with the lineup we have,” Hibbs said.
Catholic managed four hits in the game and is 29-5 on the season.
Hunter Small was the starting pitcher for Catholic and struck out five while walking three in 3.1 innings. Hayden Ward gave up one hit and one run in 1.2 innings and picked up the win.
Apollo broke on top 1-0 in the top of the second when Max Holder reached on an outfield error and scored on a wild pitch.
Neither team could do anything with runners in scoring position until the top of the fifth. Sam Holder reached on an error and Bowman had an RBI sacrifice fly to score runner Josh Mayes to put the Eagles up 2-0.
“They didn’t have any hits but they put the ball in play, they made us make a couple of errors,” Hibbs said. “We had a few walks, a couple of wild pitches, they took advantage of it and took the lead on us.”
Apollo coach Mason Head has the Eagles back in the 3rd Region Tournament for the first time since 2017.
“Harrison threw four great innings. Tyler came in to a bad situation,” Head said. “I’m second guessing myself, should I have put Tyler in sooner, should I switch them at the inning, that’s on me. Don’t take anything away from what (Catholic) did. Better game management on my part, maybe a different feel.”
Head thinks it’s good for the team to have a couple of days off before preparing for the regional tournament, which is scheduled to start Saturday, June 5 in Leitchfield.
“My typical answer would be give us three days off and let’s get back in the grind,” Head said. “But with this group it’s going to be good to have a few days off off and give us a good solid week of practice to work on some things.”
APOLLO010 010 0 _ 2 2 1
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC000 052 x _ 7 4 3
WP-Ward. LP-Payne. 2B-Evans (C).
