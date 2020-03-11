Owensboro Catholic beat Owensboro High School 5-0 in girls’ high school tennis on Tuesday.
Ella Cason, Ella Grace Buckman and Clair Augenstein had singles wins for Catholic.
Sarah Kate Young-Olivia Miller and Olivia Hayden-Avery Elliott were doubles winner for Catholic.
APOLLO 7 HANCOCK COUNTY 2
Mia Lampert, Caitlyn Blandford and Anna Hyland were singles winners for Apollo.
Madalyn Hyland-Caitlyn Blandford and Lauren Clements-Lynzy Schwartz were the doubles winners for Apollo, while Anna Durbin and Jillian Kruse were singles winners for Hancock County.
BOYS OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 3 OWENSBORO 2
Cooper Danzer, Tucker Ray were singles winners for Catholic. Garrison Danzer-Clayton Rhoads were the doubles winners.
Nick Boarman was the singles winner for OHS. Davis Brocato-AJ Iracane were the doubles winners for OHS.
