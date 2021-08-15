At 5-foot-1 and right at 100 pounds, it’s unlikely that Owensboro Catholic High School soccer player Ashton Logsdon strikes fear in the hearts of opponents during pre-game warm-ups.
Once the contest begins, however, it’s a different story altogether.
Logsdon, a senior striker, is one of the Lady Aces’ top returnees from a 2020 team that won 9th District and 3rd Region championships, before advancing the KHSAA state quarterfinals.
“We’re working really hard to become the best team we can be,” Logsdon said. “We want to get back to state and go even farther than we did last season.
“We’ve got some things to work on, but I like the personnel on our team — we have the potential to do great things this season.”
Certainly. Logsdon sounded that alarm loud and clear during the Lady Aces’ season-opener on Tuesday at Apollo, scoring five goals in Catholic’s dominant 9-0 conquest of host Apollo.
Logsdon scored twice as Catholic built a 3-0 halftime advantage, then went wild in the early moments of the second half — scoring three goals in a four-minute span to put the game away.
“She’s fantastic,” OCHS head coach Andy Hines said of Logsdon. “Her speed is outstanding and she’s a great weapon in our offense.
“Ashton isn’t very big, physically, but she has a huge heart and she plays awfully big — she’s an impact player for us in more ways than one.”
Logdon is in her fourth season as a varsity starter for Catholic.
Last fall, as a junior, Logsdon scored 10 goals and led the club with 15 assists. As a sophomore in 2019, she scored nine goals and dished seven assists, and as a freshman in 2018, she produced five goals and two assists.
Two older sisters, Brooke and Holly, also enjoyed distinguished soccer careers for the Lady Aces.
“Watching two sisters have success playing at Catholic inspired me to do the same thing,” Logsdon said. “I learned a lot from them about how to play the game, and I’ve just tried to get better and better each season.
“I’ve always had a real passion for the game, playing year-around (she has played five seasons for David Sandifer’s United Soccer team in the spring), and it’s the only sport I’ve played in high school — I’ve just been all-in with soccer at Catholic.”
Logsdon believes an improvement in on-field communication was critical to the Lady Aces’ late-season success.
“That’s still a big key for us — we’re better when we’re out there talking with one another,” she said. “Beyond that, I think we need to play more out of the back, continue to put an emphasis on defense and throw-ins, and use combination passes to get good shots on goal.
“We have a chance to be very good again, maybe even better than we were last year, but we can’t become satisfied. We’ve got to keep working, keep improving every day — this is the only way we’ll get it done.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.